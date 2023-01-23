Strong possibility club final will be replayed if Glen appeal

There is a strong possibility the All-Ireland senior club football final will be replayed should Glen field an objection to the result of yesterday’s game
Strong possibility club final will be replayed if Glen appeal

APPEAL: Conor Glass of Watty Graham's Glen, 8, after his side's defeat in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final match between Watty Graham's Glen of Derry and Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 14:56
John Fogarty

There is a strong possibility the All-Ireland senior club football final will be replayed should Glen field an objection to the result of yesterday’s game.

Kilmacud Crokes won the match by two points but had 16 active players on the field during Glen’s last attack from a 45 in stoppage time.

Official man of the match Dara Mullin was to be replaced by Conor Casey but both men were on the field as Conleth McGuckian’s goal attempt went wide. Mullin only left the field following the play and seconds later referee Derek O’Mahoney blew the full-time whistle.

Under rule, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have the power to investigate if a team has used more than 15 players as is set out in Rule 2.1 of the GAA’s Official Guide.

While it is understood the body will only act if Glen contest the outcome of the final, which the club are currently considering, there are early indications the CCCC would rule in favour of the Derry and Ulster champions and order the game to be replayed at the earliest possible juncture.

Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide states that a team “exceeding the number of players permitted (15)” shall, on proven objection, be subject to the award of the game to the opposing team, a replay or a fine “depending on the circumstances”.

Glen have until Wednesday afternoon to file an objection to the result. Speaking after the game on Sunday, manager Malachy O’Rourke expressed disinterest in pursuing an appeal but the Maghera club have since sought clarification from the CCCC on the matter.

More in this section

A view of the condition of the pitch during the game 22/1/2023 GAA stadium director Peter McKenna defends state of 'tired' Croke Park pitch
Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Confirmed: Kerry's David Moran retires from the inter-county game
Danielle O’Leary and Roisin Flynn 16/7/2022 Late O’Leary point defies Waterford comeback
<p>Kerry's David Moran lifts the Sam Maguire <br/>Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Tony Leen: After 15 years in Croke Park’s midfield cauldron, this was one of David Moran’s easiest calls

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s