Strong possibility club final will be replayed if Glen appeal

There is a strong possibility the All-Ireland senior club football final will be replayed should Glen field an objection to the result of yesterday’s game.

Kilmacud Crokes won the match by two points but had 16 active players on the field during Glen’s last attack from a 45 in stoppage time.

Official man of the match Dara Mullin was to be replaced by Conor Casey but both men were on the field as Conleth McGuckian’s goal attempt went wide. Mullin only left the field following the play and seconds later referee Derek O’Mahoney blew the full-time whistle.

Under rule, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have the power to investigate if a team has used more than 15 players as is set out in Rule 2.1 of the GAA’s Official Guide.

While it is understood the body will only act if Glen contest the outcome of the final, which the club are currently considering, there are early indications the CCCC would rule in favour of the Derry and Ulster champions and order the game to be replayed at the earliest possible juncture.

Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide states that a team “exceeding the number of players permitted (15)” shall, on proven objection, be subject to the award of the game to the opposing team, a replay or a fine “depending on the circumstances”.

Glen have until Wednesday afternoon to file an objection to the result. Speaking after the game on Sunday, manager Malachy O’Rourke expressed disinterest in pursuing an appeal but the Maghera club have since sought clarification from the CCCC on the matter.