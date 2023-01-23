GAA stadium director Peter McKenna defends state of 'tired' Croke Park pitch

GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna admits the playing surface of Croke Park looks “tired” but has defended its playability.

Ballyhale Shamrocks and Glen managers Pat Hoban and Malachy O’Rourke criticised the condition of the turf following their respective All-Ireland senior finals on Sunday.

Hoban said it was “the worst condition we’ve seen it in. For an All-Ireland final, if that was the pitch you wouldn’t train on it.”

O’Rourke stated: “It’s definitely not what you would like for an All-Ireland final.”

McKenna acknowledged the presentation of the pitch was not ideal but pointed to the number of club games across Leinster, the various All-Ireland football and hurling competitions, as well as ladies football and camogie that have been played in Croke Park since November. Playability tests of the turf such as bounce and stud grip were positive, he reported.

“The surface has taken a lot of usage in the last few months,” remarked McKenna. “There was a sequence of matches before Christmas and afterwards, the Leinster football and hurling semi-finals and finals then ladies football and camogie club matches, the All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals followed by this month’s All-Ireland club games.

“The surface itself from a presentation aspect looks tired and it is obviously not perfect but from a playability point of view we were happy given the amount that has been played on it. Obviously, there has not been a lot of growth and we have had consultants in and taken their views.”

Using the pitch-ready turf from the farm the GAA bought in Naul in north county Dublin, a new pitch was laid in October following the series of Garth Brooks concerts the previous month. However, the number of games on it since the end of October has had an impact on its bedding-in.

McKenna admits the pitch is “not far off its limit in usability at this stage”. Last July, the pitch was in use for over 100 hours, “which is pretty phenomenal,” says McKenna.

The split season, he says, will demand more of the grounds staff, especially with the new All-Ireland senior football championship format, which should see more games played at GAA HQ.

“The pitch can’t do everything, and we have to be careful how often we use it,” McKenna added. “After this weekend coming (Dublin face Kildare in an Allianz Division 2 opener in Croke Park on Saturday), the pitch will have a rest and that will help in terms of recovery but obviously there remain issues at this time of year such as light levels.

“The aesthetic of the pitch will improve and we will strive to get back to the condition it was last summer. It was pretty amazing to be taking grass off the pitch at the time because it was so lush.”