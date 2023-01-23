Brendan Ryan full of praise for Cashel‘s ‘great crop’

Cashel CS 1-12 Ardscoil Rís 0-14

“We’ve been looking at these days for years, wishing to be part of them,” Cashel CS manager Brendan Ryan, speaking after they qualified for their first ever TUS Dr Harty Cup final in Kilmallock on Saturday.

“We are lucky we have a great crop. They work ferociously hard. You couldn’t be prouder of them. Massive credit to our panel of 46. It was an unbelievable battle. We’d back our men in battle all day. They needed to show character. They were tired there in the second-half. They dug deep.”

Taking on the reigning All-Ireland champions was a formidable task in its own right, but having lost to them in a group game last October (by a late goal) made it even more daunting.

Seven times the sides were level, before Adam Daly produced the winning point in the 62nd minute. With the exception of Marc O’Brien’s opening flag, Cashel CS would not be led.

“We played Ardscoil in the group. We came up short. We knew we had to be so good today. Ardscoil are quality. We knew there would be mistakes. But our boys have the ability to bounce back. They could have dropped their heads.

“We are learning every day. We are against teams we admire and respect. Teams we have been watching in Harty for years. Credit to our young men, to be willing to take on board learnings.”

Going toe-to-toe with their opponents for the first quarter was a declaration of their intent. At the end of the half, they stretched the gap, 0-8 to 0-6.

Jack Quinlan and Ger O’Dwyer were resolute in defence, as was Oisín O’Donoghue who was deployed there.

Ronan Connolly’s accuracy from frees, and the fine form of Daly up front, impressed. Michael Collins was on target twice for Ardscoil Rís before the break, crucial scores that kept their challenge alive. Their wides accruing though (13 in total).

David McGrath’s 35th-minute goal - set up by Ben Currivan - extended the lead to four, but the North Circular Road side replied through Jamie Moylan, Fintan Fitzgerald and Michael Gavin.

Although Cashel CS didn’t score for 15 minutes, and Ciarán Byrne had to sweep the sliotar off his own goal line, they remained steadfast.

The fourth quarter produced thrilling exchanges, the teams tied four times.

Connolly’s and Fitzgerald’s free-taking among the highlights. Extra-time loomed, but O’Dwyer somehow managed to feed Daly for the winner in stoppage.

Not alone will Cashel CS now have an opportunity to banish the demons of last season’s quarter-final defeat to CBS Thurles (3-16 to 0-13), they will look to affirm their place in the history books in an all-Tipperary decider on Saturday week.

“This will be our first final in the 30-year history of our school. Last year was our first year back in the Harty. We came up well short in the quarter-final to a brilliant Thurles CBS team.

“Saturday was our second semi-final ever. We will enjoy today and tomorrow. We have no experience of the final so there is no point in us planning.”

Scorers for Cashel CS: R Connolly (0-5, frees), D McGrath (1-1), A Daly (0-4), C Byrne and B Currivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: F Fitzgerald (0-6, frees), M Collins, M Gavin and M O’Brien (0-2 each), J O’Keeffe and J Moylan (0-1 each).

CASHEL CS: T Breen (Boherlahan-Dualla); C Ryan (Golden Kilfeacle), J Quinlan (Fethard), C Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle); D Spillane (Fethard), G O’Dwyer (unattached), D Fogarty (Boherlahan-Dualla); R Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs, J-Capt), S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); E Ormond (Golden Kilfeacle), B Currivan (Golden Kilfeacle, J-Capt), O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs); D McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), R Darcy (Boherlahan-Dualla), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Subs: F Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs) for R Darcy (half-time), P Dalton (Golden-Kilfeacle) for E Ormond (46), A Walsh (Cashel King Cormacs) for D Fogarty (57).

ARD SCOIL RÍS: E Deegan (Cratloe); J O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), S McMahon (Smith O’Briens), S Morrissey (Dromin Athlacca Banogue); J Moylan (Cratloe), C Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue, J-Capt), M Gavin (Ballybrown, J-Capt); D Stritch (Clonlara); J Finn (Na Piarsaigh); S Gleeson (Adare), F Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); M Collins (Clonlara), D Neville (Cratloe), M O’Brien (Cratloe).

Subs: S Hickey (Adare) for M O’Brien (BS 27-28), S Hickey for D Neville (34) D Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue) for M O’Halloran (36), J Beary (Na Piarsaigh) for S Gleeson (49), E Begley (Clonlara) for M O’Brien (54).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork).