Kiely content with work done as Limerick too slick for Kerry

Munster Hurling League: Kerry 0-9 Limerick 0-25

As expected Limerick breezed past Kerry in this Munster Hurling League Group B game at Austin Stack Park with both sides taking some positives from the outing.

Limerick manager John Kiely was happy with aspects of his side's play as well as praising Kerry’s efforts.

“We worked very hard, created a lot of scoring opportunities, did a bit better this week in terms of efficiency wise. When we got the ball into the opposition's half we were more accurate with our shooting. It was a tough physical battle in fairness as conditions were a bit sticky, particularly in the first half and both sides got involved in rucks. But overall it was a good day out, we have a good bit of work done and we haven’t picked up too many knocks so happy out.”

Limerick manager John Kiely signs autographs for supporters after the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Kerry were in the game for the opening quarter as they worked hard to limit a razor-sharp Limerick side who opened with two David Reidy frees, and two points from impressive defenders Mark Quinlan and Aaron Costello. Kerry were contesting every ball and Shane Conway converted two frees while Eoin Ross landed two superb efforts from play.

But Limerick took over and went on a 0-8 run with Reidy adding three from frees and play while Ronan Connolly, Barry Murphy and Michael Houlihan also got on the scoresheet. Kerry’s powerful midfielder Fionan Mackessy stopped the rot with another long-range effort but Limerick finished the half with another Mark Quinlan point, as Limerick retired 0-13 to 0-5 in front at half time.

In the second half Kerry lacked the intensity they had against Cork, with Ballybrown’s Colin Coughlan firing over an impressive four points, while Quinlan impressed with three points from wing back with corner back Costello also catching the eye.

For Kerry Evan Murphy, Keith Carmody and Daniel Collins were superb defensively along with swas buckling midfielder Fionan Mackessy who scored two points as did his partner Eoin Ross.

Scorers for Limerick: D Reidy (0-9, 7 frees), C Coughlin (0-4), M Quinlan (0-3), M Houlihan and C O’Grady (0-2 each), A Costello, R Connolly, B Murphy, D O’Connell and S O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-5 frees), F Mackessy and E Ross (0-2 each).

KERRY: L Dee; T Brick, E Leen, K Carmody; D Collins, E Murphy, M Leane; F Mackessy, E Ross; C Walsh, D Goggin, J Conway; P Lucid, N Mulcahy, S Conway.

Subs: M Heffernan for J Conway (10), K O’Connor for E Leen (h/t), C O’Keeffe for M Leane (h/t), R Walsh for P Lucid (51), D O’Donoghue for N Mulcahy (51), M Madden for T Brick (52),F O’Sullivan for D Goggin (60), V Doyle for C Walsh (61) C Trant for D Collins (62), C Bohane for L Dee (63), S Weir for E Murphy (66)

LIMERICK: D McCarthy; F O’Connor, D Morrissey, A Costello; M Quinlan, R Connelly, C Barry; D O’Donovan, J Quilty; M Houlihan, C O’Grady, D Reidy; P Ryan, B Murphy, D O’Connell.

Subs: C Coughlan for F O’Connor (h/t), R Duff for D O’Donovan (0-3), D Ó Dálaigh for B Murphy (53), R Hanley for J Quilty (57), A O’Connor for D Reidy (57) S O’Brien for P Ryan (57), J Power for D McCarthy (59).

Referee: S Scanlon (Cork)