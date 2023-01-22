Kiely content with work done as Limerick too slick for Kerry

Limerick manager John Kiely was happy with aspects of his side's play as well as praising Kerry’s efforts.
Kiely content with work done as Limerick too slick for Kerry

Shane O'Brien of Limerick in action against Morgan Madden of Kerry during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 16:48
Murt Murphy, Austin Stack Park

Munster Hurling League: Kerry 0-9 Limerick 0-25 

As expected Limerick breezed past Kerry in this Munster Hurling League Group B game at Austin Stack Park with both sides taking some positives from the outing.

Limerick manager John Kiely was happy with aspects of his side's play as well as praising Kerry’s efforts.

“We worked very hard, created a lot of scoring opportunities, did a bit better this week in terms of efficiency wise. When we got the ball into the opposition's half we were more accurate with our shooting. It was a tough physical battle in fairness as conditions were a bit sticky, particularly in the first half and both sides got involved in rucks. But overall it was a good day out, we have a good bit of work done and we haven’t picked up too many knocks so happy out.” 

 Limerick manager John Kiely signs autographs for supporters after the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
 Limerick manager John Kiely signs autographs for supporters after the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Kerry were in the game for the opening quarter as they worked hard to limit a razor-sharp Limerick side who opened with two David Reidy frees, and two points from impressive defenders Mark Quinlan and Aaron Costello. Kerry were contesting every ball and Shane Conway converted two frees while Eoin Ross landed two superb efforts from play.

But Limerick took over and went on a 0-8 run with Reidy adding three from frees and play while Ronan Connolly, Barry Murphy and Michael Houlihan also got on the scoresheet. Kerry’s powerful midfielder Fionan Mackessy stopped the rot with another long-range effort but Limerick finished the half with another Mark Quinlan point, as Limerick retired 0-13 to 0-5 in front at half time.

In the second half Kerry lacked the intensity they had against Cork, with Ballybrown’s Colin Coughlan firing over an impressive four points, while Quinlan impressed with three points from wing back with corner back Costello also catching the eye.

For Kerry Evan Murphy, Keith Carmody and Daniel Collins were superb defensively along with swas buckling midfielder Fionan Mackessy who scored two points as did his partner Eoin Ross.

Scorers for Limerick: D Reidy (0-9, 7 frees), C Coughlin (0-4), M Quinlan (0-3), M Houlihan and C O’Grady (0-2 each), A Costello, R Connolly, B Murphy, D O’Connell and S O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-5 frees), F Mackessy and E Ross (0-2 each).

KERRY: L Dee; T Brick, E Leen, K Carmody; D Collins, E Murphy, M Leane; F Mackessy, E Ross; C Walsh, D Goggin, J Conway; P Lucid, N Mulcahy, S Conway.

Subs: M Heffernan for J Conway (10), K O’Connor for E Leen (h/t), C O’Keeffe for M Leane (h/t), R Walsh for P Lucid (51), D O’Donoghue for N Mulcahy (51), M Madden for T Brick (52),F O’Sullivan for D Goggin (60), V Doyle for C Walsh (61) C Trant for D Collins (62), C Bohane for L Dee (63), S Weir for E Murphy (66)

LIMERICK: D McCarthy; F O’Connor, D Morrissey, A Costello; M Quinlan, R Connelly, C Barry; D O’Donovan, J Quilty; M Houlihan, C O’Grady, D Reidy; P Ryan, B Murphy, D O’Connell.

Subs: C Coughlan for F O’Connor (h/t), R Duff for D O’Donovan (0-3), D Ó Dálaigh for B Murphy (53), R Hanley for J Quilty (57), A O’Connor for D Reidy (57) S O’Brien for P Ryan (57), J Power for D McCarthy (59).

Referee: S Scanlon (Cork)

More in this section

Shane Cunningham lifts the trophy 22/1/2023 Kilmacud Crokes hang on to deny Glen and clinch All-Ireland glory
Cork v Tipperary - Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final Cork come from behind to beat Tipp and claim Munster SHL title
TJ Reid celebrates after the game with Pat Hoban 22/1/2023 Ballyhale boss Pat Hoban hails 'incredible win'
<p>Kerry's Danielle O’Leary  Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Late O’Leary goal defies Waterford comeback

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s