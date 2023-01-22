Eoin Cadogan to take charge of Dungarvan hurlers 

The former Cork dual star will coach the Waterford outfit this year.
Eoin Cadogan to take charge of Dungarvan hurlers 

EXPERIENCE: Eoin Cadogan retired from intercounty action in 2021. Picture: Miki Barlok

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 14:59
Eoghan Cormican

Former Cork hurler Eoin Cadogan will coach the Dungarvan senior hurlers in 2023.

Cadogan helped out in the S&C area with the Killeagh Senior A hurlers last year, but will spend this season coaching on the far side of the Cork-Waterford border as he links up with Dungarvan.

Dungarvan reached the quarter-finals of last year’s Waterford SHC where they were beaten by De La Salle. The season previous, they had been to the last four of the county championship.

Cadogan, 36, retired from the inter-county scene at the end of the 2021 season. He hopes to continue playing with the Douglas senior hurlers in 2023.

More in this section

Shamrocks Ballyhale v Dunloy Cuchullains - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final Eoin Cody hits 1-5 as Ballyhale claim All-Ireland club title
Growing evidence of a Tipperary hurling surge Growing evidence of a Tipperary hurling surge
RTÉ announces new Sunday game pundits Jacqui Hurley revealed as new presenter of The Sunday Game 
Dublin v Cork - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1

Katie Quirke goal seals opening day win for Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s