Eoin Cadogan to take charge of Dungarvan hurlers 

Former Cork hurler Eoin Cadogan will coach the Dungarvan senior hurlers in 2023.

Cadogan helped out in the S&C area with the Killeagh Senior A hurlers last year, but will spend this season coaching on the far side of the Cork-Waterford border as he links up with Dungarvan.

Dungarvan reached the quarter-finals of last year’s Waterford SHC where they were beaten by De La Salle. The season previous, they had been to the last four of the county championship.

Cadogan, 36, retired from the inter-county scene at the end of the 2021 season. He hopes to continue playing with the Douglas senior hurlers in 2023.