Bonner Maher makes return as Tipp name side for Cork clash

Liam Cahill has named his Tipperary team for Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling League final against Cork.

Patrick 'Bonner' Maher makes his first start of the season as he takes his place at full forward.

The three-time All-Ireland winner has been hampered by injury in recent seasons and Cahill will be hoping he has an injury-free year to add his experience and physicality to a young Tipp side.

Noel and John McGrath are both named on the bench and set for their first appearances of the season. Noel has been named team captain for 2023.

In total there are nine changes to the side which defeated Clare in the last group game with Cathal Barrett, Dan McCormack, Jason Forde, and Maher all adding a wealth of experience to the side.

Rhys Shelly, Conor McCarthy, Pauric Campion, Cian O'Dwyer, and Conor Bowe also come into the side.

Tipperary: R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, C McCarthy; E Heffernan, P Campion, B McGrath; D McCormack, C Stakelum; S Kennedy, J Forde, C O'Dwyer; C Bowe, P Maher, S Ryan.

Subs: B Hogan, G Browne, P Cadell, J McGrath, N McGrath, S Neville, G O'Connor, B O'Mara, G Ryan, Jack Ryan, Johnny Ryan.