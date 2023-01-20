Shock on the cards? Dunloy targeting breakthrough Ballyhale win

Where would a Dunloy Cúchulainns win on Sunday rank in the great All-Ireland Club SHC final shocks? The greatest?

Forgetting the might of their opposition for a second, Dunloy have reached this stage on four occasions, twice as many as their neighbours and Ulster’s only All-Ireland champions Loughgiel Shamrocks.

That speaks of pedigree but whereas Shamrocks are unbeaten at this stage outside of the draw against Birr in 1995, Dunloy’s smallest losing margin across the other four finals was eight points when Newtownshandrum beat them in 2004.

Dunloy comprise almost half of the northern province’s total representations in the final since the inception of the competition in 1971. They are Ulster’s first team to make it since Na Piarsaigh saw off Ruairí Óg, Cushendall by 11 points in 2016.

The pre-Christmas outing in Croke Park was a most welcome exercise for a club that haven’t played there since that Newtownshandrum game, never mind it marking their first ever win there and coming as it did against a prized scalp in St Thomas’. It was also a first Ulster senior hurling club win in GAA HQ since Loughgiel overcame Coolderry in the 2012 final.

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ reputation and quality may shadow them but, complementing the undoubted quality Dunloy have in attack, the strong vein of form from recent Ulster champions suggests there are reasons to be cheerful:

2022 – All-Ireland semi-final, Ballygunner 2-19 Slaughtneil 1-17.

Ballygunner had been coasting it, eight points up, when Slaughtneil came back at them in dramatic fashion in Parnell Park. On a day when Brendan Rodgers excelled, Shane McGuigan’s late goal set up a nervy finish for the would-be champions but a Kevin Mahony point helped eased Ballygunner tensions.

2019 – All-Ireland semi-final, Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-24 Slaughtneil 2-19.

Slaughtneil were keeping things more than respectable for the first three quarters of this game in Newry and were two points back going into the final 10 minutes. Brendan Rogers found the net to bring Slaughtneil within a point going into additional time but a second Colin Fennelly goal provided enough of a cushion for Ballyhale to prevail.

2018 – All-Ireland semi-final, St Thomas’ 0-18 Ruairí Óg, Cushendall 2-11.

St Thomas can’t say they weren’t warned about what happened against Dunloy last month when in Parnell Park two years previous they had been put to the pins of their collars by Cushendall, who had been seven points back at half-time. It needed a point from corner-back David Sherry in the fifth minute of stoppage time in Parnell Park to save them from a second day out.

2016 – All-Ireland semi-final, Ruairí Óg, Cushendall 3-12 Sarsfields 1-6.

Most certainly a surprise in Navan and Joseph Cooney and Sarsfields were never allowed to get out of the blocks as Neil McManus struck 1-7 and Seán McAfee and Karl McKeegan scored the other goals in a most handsome win.

2013 – All-Ireland semi-final, St Thomas’ 1-25 Loughgiel Shamrocks 3-19 (after extra-time).

One of the greatest All-Ireland senior knock-out games in living memory, Loughgiel were reigning champions and they would lose their crown in the replay but it was this battling defence of their title which signalled a consistency in performance from the north.