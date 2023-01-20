Throwing the ball in on hurling team of the year deliberations

At the end of every year, there is always fierce excitement when the hurling and football All-Stars are announced.

So, after an extra-ordinary conclusion to the Rebel’s ‘Little All-Ireland’, when new champions St Finbarr’s ended a 29-year wait for glory, there was an opportunity to bring the buzz a little closer to home.

The task: To pick Cork’s premier senior hurling team of the year for 2022.

Irish Examiner sports commentator Patrick Mulcahy and co-commentators Seanie McGrath, Mark Landers and Kieran Murphy met up in Clancys of Princes Street for a bite to eat, and with jotter on hand. I joined in, and I was the notetaker too, The process started, and as you would expect, The Galant Blues were going to dominate.

Nevertheless, we soon discovered, it was going to take a great deal of deliberation to set apart the best from the rest.

We more or less agreed on the most important criteria for selection - that the further a team went in the championship, the standard intensified. Thus, the players who got the most exposure were going to have a greater say.

Then again, one of the first names to be nailed down was Robbie O’Flynn. He was a certainty, even though Erin’s Own bowed out of the championship in the penultimate round.

Eight players slotted in rather easily - six from St Finbarr’s. Along with O’Flynn, Blackrock’s Cathal Cormack was the other shoo-in. The Barrs sextet included Eoin Keane, Cian Walsh, Ben O’Connor, Ethan Twomey, Ben Cunningham and Brian Hayes.

We were all in full agreement there.

Each one of us had chosen our own team ahead of the meeting. A longer list had to be whittled down to become a shortlist for the remaining posts. There was much discussion, on which people had so many different views, and for valid reasons.

The goalkeeper nomination was between Shane Hurley and Gavin Connolly. In the end, the contribution of Hurley to St Finbarr’s success, had to be acknowledged.

It is a big undertaking to try and get it right - well, as best you can. Mind you, it is impossible to get consensus. No two people will come up with the same 15.

The debate continued as we attempted to pick the final six positions.

John Cronin, Tim O’Mahony, Alan O’Callaghan, Damien Cahalane, Billy Hennessy, Mark Harrington, Stephen Murphy, Niall Cashman, Daniel Meaney, Eoin Downey, Cormac O’Brien, Jamie Coughlan, Shane Kingston, Conor Cahalane and Robbie Cotter were a mere sample of the calibre of players to choose from.

That alone is 15 - a team in itself. We did contemplate at one stage making it a 20-man selection (including five interchangeable substitutes) but that would have been taking the easy way out.

After much reflection, and long and careful consideration, the remaining jersey numbers were filled.

Alan O’Callaghan cemented his place in the full-back line, while Tim O’Mahony and Damien Cahalane completed the half-back line.

A second gong for the Cahalane brothers with Conor slotting in on the forty.

And in the inside forward line, the number 13 and 15 shirts went to Robbie Cotter and Jamie Coughlan.

Clancy's hurling team of the year: 1. Shane Hurley (St Finbarr’s), 2. Eoin Keane (do), 3. Alan O’Callaghan (Blackrock) 4. Cian Walsh (St Finbarr’s), 5. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), 6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtown), 7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 8. Ben O’Connor (do), 9. Ethan Twomey (do), 10. Ben Cunningham (do), 11. Conor Cahalane (do), 12. Robbie O’Flynn, (Erin’s Own), 13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) 15. Jamie Coughlan (Newtown).

The inaugural Clancy's Laochra Chorcaí awards will take place on Sunday evening in Clancy's