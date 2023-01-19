'I'll show you one day' - Joe Canning on using negative press about him as motivation 

Joe Canning has opened up about how he often he used negative press about him as motivation.

In the Galway man’s Laochra Gael to be televised on TG4 this day week, the 2017 hurler of the year admits he gleaned an edge from “anything Ger Loughane said”.

Canning references a newspaper report of Galway’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1B, Round 2 defeat to Wexford in Salthill in mid-February. “He (the journalist) basically said that we were no good after that Wexford game. Basically, we bottled it again.

“The intention of reading the articles that were bad, I never really, I didn’t really read too much that was good because there were always people questioning me, I found a lot. Anything Ger Loughnane said, that (Wexford report) article, I always used them for a chip on me shoulder to say basically, ‘I’ll show you one day’.

“People looking at this now will say, ‘Jees, that’s not the right way to go about it. Psychologists will look at it and say, ‘No. Never do that.’ And that’s fair enough but that’s what worked for me.”

His team-mate and 2017 All-Ireland SHC winning captain David Burke shed further light on Canning’s search for a spur.

“I would always be saying, ‘Will ya get off the phone, Instagram, Facebook or whatever, Twitter. Don’t be reading that stuff coming up to games.’ But he kind of used that stuff as motivation. He used any angle at all.”

Five-time All-Star Canning also returns to the comments he made about Henry Shefflin between the drawn All-Ireland final and replay against Kilkenny in 2012. Canning had referred to Shefflin as “not sportmanslike” in questioning referees’ decisions during games and added that he felt Galway had to follow suit.

“I made a remark, a stupid enough remark obviously, about Henry not being sportsmanlike, but in my next sentence I said, ‘But we need to be more like them.’ Whatever way you look at it, I was complimenting them in a way that we needed to be like Henry and Kilkenny if we were to win the next day.

Galway's Joe Canning scores a point from a sideline cut in 2020. Pic: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

“I remember waking up the following morning and my phone was going mad, and I was going, ‘What the fuck is happening here, like?’ I was like, ‘What did I say yesterday?’”

Following the remarks, Canning speaks of his parents receiving a letter from Kilkenny that they burnt after reading – “I’d rather me see it than them.”

Kilkenny midfielder Michael Rice admits there were players on his team fuelled by what Canning said and, as he revealed last year, the Portumna man felt there were team-mates of his who blamed his interview for the replay defeat.

Canning has spoken before about how his 2-12 tally against Cork in his first senior championship season turned out to be more of a curse than a blessing and he reiterates it in the programme.

“That Cork game, the 2-12, was the worst thing I ever done for myself because it raised expectations from other people to an unrealistic level for me to try and set every day I went out. People thought I could do that the whole time, which is madness.”

Canning also addresses the heave against Anthony Cunningham in 2015 when he was one of a minority that voted for the manager to remain in charge and said the push against him "wasn’t the right thing to do”.

In an emotional passage, Canning pays tribute to his late mother Josephine who passed away 12 months ago.

“In 2020, we played Limerick and I got knocked out that night and she said, ‘How are ya feeling?’ And I was like, ‘I’m awful sore down here. My arm and me back and me neck. I can’t move it’.

“I was like, ‘How are you?’ She was like, ‘Ah, I’m grand’. She’s suffering through cancer and I’m complaining about a sore neck, so that’s how she was. She was... she never... Joseph, Josephine was mam’s name. Yeah, we were very close.”

*Laochra Gael – Joe Canning” will be shown on TG4 on Thursday, January 26 at 9:30pm.