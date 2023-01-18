Sigerson Cup: Hackett double gets Carlow back on track, sinks MTU Kerry to Trench Cup 

SETU Carlow 2-9 MTU Kerry 0-12

A brace of early goals from SETU Carlow midfielder Eoin Hackett provided the springboard for his side’s three-point victory over MTU Kerry in Carlow on Wednesday night in this 2nd round Sigerson Cup football tie.

The loss means MTU Kerry will play their football in the second-tier Trench Cup next year.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks with three points from half back Evan Looney, a pointed free from full forward Tony Brosnan and centre forward Keith Evans.

But the game was turned on its head when Hackett, from the St Fechin’s Club in Louth, crashed home goals in the 6th and 12th minutes, which sent Carlow into a lead they never lost.

The goals apart there was little to choose between the sides in an even opening half in terms of possession and scoring chances.

Carlow led 2-4 to 0-6 at half time and early in the second half two long points from Cork’s Peter O’Driscoll had the hosts in a two goal lead.

Kerry kept battling and an Evan Looney point on 42 minutes had them within four points (2-7 to 0-9). But Carlow were effective on the counter attack and defended stoutly with Jack Donoghue, Eoin Murtagh and Conor Doyle prominent.

The visitors were in need of a goal but were unable to unlock the Carlow defence and the home side was able to pick off the odd score when they went on the attack, with centre forward Cian Farrell a constant threat – the Edenderry clubman scored three fine points from play.

A point from Legion clubman, midfielder Darragh Lyne brought the Kerry side to within one score just as the game entered added time.

Those six extra minutes saw a frantic finish, with Carlow’s Peter O’Driscoll black carded. But Billy O’Loughlin’s men held out for a hard-earned and deserved win.

Defenders Matthew Nee and Evan Looney, who contributed 0-3 between them from play, were in good form for MTU Kerry while Darragh Lyne, Keith Evans and Ryan O’Grady were also to the fore in what was a losing cause.

Scorers for SETU Carlow: E Hackett 2-0, C Farrell 0-3, P O’Driscoll, 0-2, C Doyle, D McDermott, C Hulton, J Moore 0-1 each.

Scorers for MTU Kerry: T Brosnan 0-3, 0-2f, E Looney, K Evans, R O’Grady (0-1f) 0-2 each, M Nee, C Frayne, D Lyne 0-1 each.

SETU Carlow: M Byron; P O’Shea, J Donohue, P Deering; S Cassidy, E Murtagh, C Doyle; E Hackett, D McDermott; J Moore, C Farrell, D Galvin; P O’Driscoll, O Barry, C Hulton.

Subs: C Cusack for Barry (41); M Staunton for Hackett (injured) (55); ;S Hallahan for McDermott (58).

MTU Kerry: K O’Leary; L Chester, E Carroll, M Nee; G Vaughan, T Cronin, E Looney; D Lyne, M Nolan; S Lucey, K Evans, R O’Grady; C O’Sullivan, T Brosnan, C Frayne.

Subs: A Darmody for O’Sullivan (h/t); R Holmes for Nolan (52); D Coakley for Chester (53).

Referee: B Mulhare (Laois).