County star Evan Niland drives Galway past MTU Cork

MTU 2-16 University of Galway 2-21

A GOOD start for University of Galway with a precious five-point away win over MTU Cork in the opening round of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup on Wednesday night.

At a bitterly cold MTU grounds, the visitors (formerly known as NUIG who were last season’s beaten finalists) took a grip in the second half.

Having trailed at the break by the minimum, 1-10 to 2-8, a third-quarter scoring surge, during which they outscored the home side 1-8 to 0-4, helped them over the line.

Galway county star Evan Niland continued his rich vein of form with a contribution of 1-11 (1-7 from play), and he was a constant threat throughout.

The westerners enjoyed a dream start when Greg Thomas had the sliotar in the net after four minutes. MTU keeper Cathal Wilson did well to deny a Niall Collins effort but Thomas was on hand to finish.

Once MTU settled after Brian Roche raced through the centre and goaled in the 11th minute, the first half turned out to be a free-flowing affair, highlighted by the amount of really good scores created, and which were mostly from play. There were 21 flags raised in the first 30 minutes plus, and only three of these came from placed balls.

After a busy first quarter, Jeff Lynskey’s University of Galway led 1-7 to 1-4.

MTU had their best spell between this juncture and half-time. When Waterford’s Sean Walsh sprinted in from the left flank in the 21st minute and fired an unstoppable shot past Liam Reilly, they gradually started to work their way back.

Niland kept his team in contention.

Trailing by the bare minimum, John Mortell’s side floated over three unanswered points between the 22nd and 30th minute to lead for the first time, 2-7 to 1-9 - a brace from joint-captain Liam O’Shea and one from Brian Roche.

Oisin Flannery and O’Shea exchanged points for MTU to shade it at the break.

Even though O’Shea extended the advantage from a placed ball, University of Galway steadied the ship. Collins and Cormac Beausang swapped points but Niland was always a danger, especially when he was able to create space for himself. A brace of excellent frees was followed by an Ian McGlynn point as they regained the lead, 1-14 to 2-10.

Beausang again levelled.

University of Galway then cut loose to hit 1-4 without reply in a five-minute spell. Niland struck two exceptional points from play and one from a free, but it was his goal in the 42nd minute that established daylight. He found the top right hand corner following a lovely move involving Oisin Flannery and Alex Connaire. Tiernan Killeen capped a fine performance with a super long-range effort for his side to lead, 2-18 to 2-11.

Thus came the undoing of MTU, who had Sam Quirke and Aaron Browne among those absent through injury. They did, however, rally. O’Shea and Ciarán Joyce sent over successive points to get the deficit back to four.

It remained at four with as many minutes left to play.

Thomas and captain Darren O’Brien would come to the visitor’s rescue as the clock ran down - the Connacht team in no mood to give-in after their powerful second-half display.

MTU went in search of goal but there was no way past the Galway rearguard. Their full-back Oisin Salmon saw red (after two yellows) for his efforts deep in stoppage time.

The resultant free by O’Shea flew over the bar.

In this Group A, SETU Waterford (formerly Waterford IT) travel to play University of Galway next week. The following week, MTU are in Waterford.

Scorers for MTU: L O’Shea (0-8, 0-4 frees), B Roche and S Walsh (1-1 each), C Beausang (0-4), C Joyce and B Kehoe (0-1 each).

Scorers for University of Galway: E Niland (1-11, 0-4 frees), G Thomas (1-1), N Collins (0-3), O Flannery and D O’Brien (0-2 each), T Killeen and I McGlynn (0-1 each).

MTU: (Cork unless stated) C Wilson (Newcestown); C Roche (Sarsfields), P O’Sullivan (Newtownshandrum), L Ryan (Inniscarra, J-Capt), E Murphy (Causeway, Kerry), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), E Collins (Newcestown); K Murphy (Sarsfields), B Roche (Bride Rovers); S Walsh (Fourmilewater, Waterford), L O’Shea (Lisgoold, J-Capt), C Beausang (Midleton); J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash, Tipperary) for J Mulcahy (11-18 bs), B Kehoe for J Mulcahy (43), D Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny) for P O’Sullivan (44), A Walsh (Kanturk) for J Cahalane (45).

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: (Galway unless stated) L Reilly (Castlegar); K Hanrahan (Loughrea), O Salmon (Clarinbridge), M Hardiman (Athenry); T Killeen (Loughrea), E Lawless (Athenry), C Cunningham (Maigh Cuilinn); A Connaire (Sarsfields), I McGlynn (Kilconieron); B Concannon (Killimordaly), E Niland (Clarinbridge), D O’Brien (Éire Óg, Ennis, Clare); N Collins (Cappataggle) G Thomas (Castlegar), O Flannery (St Thomas).

Subs: J O’Meara (Killimor) for O Flannery (57), J Barrett (Padraig Pearses) for C Cunningham (62).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).