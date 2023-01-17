Cork GAA meeting excludes media to detail settlement with Páirc contractor 

Detailed payment figures relating to a settlement between Cork GAA and an electrical contractor involved in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh rebuild were provided in-camera at Tuesday night's Cork county board meeting.

At the beginning of Tuesday night's Cork county board meeting, members of the media present were asked to leave the room in which the meeting was taking place. When the Irish Examiner queried why a portion of the meeting was being held in-camera, county board chairman Marc Sheehan and secretary Kevin O’Donovan said it was a decision taken by the executive.

The Irish Examiner subsequently learned that detailed settlement costs paid by Cork GAA to One Complete Solution Ltd were relayed by the top table to club delegates while the meeting was in-camera.

The payment dispute between Cork GAA and OCS was top of yesterday’s agenda following the revelation at last month’s Cork convention that the settlement had contributed to a €2.5m increase in the final cost for the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, shoving the final stadium bill to €99.5m.

The 2022 Cork GAA accounts showed an additional cost of €2,499,194 for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the financial year up to September 30. This €2.5m figure, it was confirmed at convention, primarily related to a settlement with OCS, a global facilities management company that was commissioned to carry out electrical works during the stadium rebuild in the middle of the last decade.

In November 2020, Cork GAA brought a High Court challenge arising from an alleged attempt by OCS to seek a further €1m payment for electrical works carried out on the Páirc revamp.

During last month’s convention, Freemount delegate John O’Flynn referenced media reports from 2020 stating OCS were seeking an additional €1m payment, having already been paid €7m. In reply, county board treasurer Diarmuid Gowen said, “they were looking for a lot more than that”.

The Freemount delegate also asked the treasurer at convention how much of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh overrun is attributable to electrical contracting costs. Gowen said he did not have that information to hand. O’Flynn remarked that he hoped the relevant figures would be provided at the county board’s first meeting of 2023.

Elsewhere, there was confirmation at the meeting that Cork’s deviation request in relation to the number of teams in the county premier senior championships was granted, but “for this year only”.

Twelve club teams compete in the Cork premier senior championships. The knockout stages see one team join from the divisions/colleges section, which consists of eight divisional teams and two colleges.

The 12 club and 10 college/divisional teams gives a total of 22, whereas official rule states a limit of 16 teams per senior county championship.

Kevin O’Donovan said deviations are dealt with on a year-by-year basis and so there was no need for alarm beyond the end of the 2023 season. Cork’s Central Council delegate Tracey Kennedy did state, however, that there is “a bit of humming and hawing about it” in Croke Park regarding the number of teams in Cork’s premier senior championships.

“The issue is they are interpreting that because all the divisions are in that it is more than 12 teams, but I think we have a very strong case that actually it is not in terms of the championship proper. It is just an argument we are going to have to keep making,” said Kennedy.

Separately, O’Donovan told delegates that congestion issues in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh terraces “will be addressed in advance of the terraces being needed again”.

The secretary was responding to details of a debriefing meeting, held in the wake of the Munster-South Africa rugby game, that were reported in the Irish Examiner earlier this month. At that meeting, Gardaí and fire service personnel raised concerns about crowd management in the terraces at Páirc Uí Chaoímh during the historic rugby game last November.

“There was congestion on the night in terraces,” said the Cork secretary. “In advance of the match, we’d engaged a third-party fire consultant engineer, who continues to work with us, and we are happy that all those issues will be addressed."

Former Cork footballer John Hayes has replaced James Masters as a selector in Bobbie O’Dwyer’s Cork U20 football management team. It was also revealed that the yellow sliotar will not be introduced at club level until 2024.

The meeting concluded with a number of tributes paid to the late Paudie Palmer.