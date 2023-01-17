Malachy O'Rourke glad his Glen side got Croke Park outing

Heading into the All-Ireland Gaelic football final this Sunday, Glen, Maghera manager Malachy O’Rourke makes no secret that final opponents Kilmacud Crokes enjoy the home comforts of Croke Park.

The Dublin kingpins have become accustomed to playing at headquarters over the past couple of Leinster and All-Ireland campaigns and O’Rourke is glad that their own All-Ireland semi-final against Moycullen was fixed for the same venue to allow his players a crash course on Croke Park.

“It probably was a big thing for us to get to play the semi-final there. I think I heard someone saying that they had played something like seven of the last ten games there in Croke Park, through Leinster and the All-Ireland series from last year,” he explained.

“I suppose it is like Dublin at intercounty level as well. There is no doubt it does help. You become very familiar with the place. It is a different ground so it gives them an advantage, I would say that.

“But, the fact we played there the last day and the boys got a feel for the place, just the whole surroundings and everything else, will hopefully stand to us. At least that takes the advantage away a wee bit, anyway.”

Prior to their meeting with Galway champions Moycullen, Glen went along to Croke Park the night before the game having asked permission to get a look at the dressing rooms and walk around the pitch to familiarise themselves with the dimensions.

The club also decided against appealing the red card awarded to selector Ryan Porter in the course of their semi-final win. Porter will now be confined to the stands on matchday.

“We just wanted to get a bit of a clarification about what it was for,” said O’Rourke.

“Once we got that, we didn’t follow it up. Ryan was the first to say. He wasn’t going to start telling lies or denying anything he did. He held his hands up and said in the heat of the moment, he made a comment that the officials didn’t like, so we just took our medicine.”

Around the town of Maghera, the lampposts are festooned with green and gold bunting, scenes that had recently been the preserve of neighbours Slaughtneil. As giddy as the scene is getting, O’Rourke is keeping the players away from that vibe.

“Sentiment doesn’t come into it. It can be a brilliant occasion and everyone behind you. But if you don’t go down and perform, you won’t win. So it’s very much focussed on what you have to do to perform to your best,” he said.