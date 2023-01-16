Cork's Orla Finn announces inter-county retirement

Cork forward Orla Finn has announced her inter-county retirement. The six-time All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star played for the Rebels for 12 years
Cork's Orla Finn announces inter-county retirement

BOWING OUT: Cork's Orla Finn. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 21:06
Cian Locke

Cork forward Orla Finn has announced her inter-county retirement.

The six-time All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star played for the Rebels for 12 years.

Finn, who made her inter-county debut in 2011, confirmed her decision on the Southern Star's Sport Podcast.

“Even last year when I was playing I had it in my head that it might be my last season playing so I tried to enjoy it as much as I could,” said Finn, who also won two All-Star awards in 2016 and 2019.

“I didn’t think last year would end the way it did but that’s what happened, and walking off the field after losing to Mayo I was trying to take it all in because in my head it was probably the last time I’d be wearing a Cork jersey.

“It was a difficult decision too, though, and I gave it my all for the 12 years, and it will be such a change of lifestyle for me going forward, but I think I am ready to move on.”

More in this section

Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Lack of Munster hurling final replay cost Munster GAA up to €1m
Fossa v Stewartstown Harps - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final 'Argentina has Messi but we have the messiah' — Call for civic reception for David Clifford
Tipperary v Limerick - McGrath Cup Group B McGrath Cup final deferred to avoid Sigerson clashes
Limerick v Clare - 2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup Final

Lack of minor decoupling would put teenagers at risk of burnout

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.28 s