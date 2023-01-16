Cork's Orla Finn announces inter-county retirement

Cork forward Orla Finn has announced her inter-county retirement.

The six-time All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star played for the Rebels for 12 years.

Finn, who made her inter-county debut in 2011, confirmed her decision on the Southern Star's Sport Podcast.

“Even last year when I was playing I had it in my head that it might be my last season playing so I tried to enjoy it as much as I could,” said Finn, who also won two All-Star awards in 2016 and 2019.

“I didn’t think last year would end the way it did but that’s what happened, and walking off the field after losing to Mayo I was trying to take it all in because in my head it was probably the last time I’d be wearing a Cork jersey.

“It was a difficult decision too, though, and I gave it my all for the 12 years, and it will be such a change of lifestyle for me going forward, but I think I am ready to move on.”