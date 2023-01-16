'Argentina has Messi but we have the messiah' - calls for civic reception for David Clifford

There aren't any roads left to conquer for David Clifford after his 11 points led Fossa to the All-Ireland club junior football title on Sunday.

It followed an exceptional 2022 when the 24-year-old captured McGrath Cup, National League, Munster and All-Ireland titles with Kerry, senior county championship honours with East Kerry, and county and Munster club junior titles with Fossa.

For good measure, he also won an All-Star and was named Footballer of the Year.

Now there has been a call for the 24-year-old be honoured with a full civic reception in Kerry.

The proposal was made at Monday's full meeting of Kerry County Council by Fine Gael Councillor Mike Kennelly.

Kennelly is a brother of Kerry legend the late Tim Kennelly, and uncle of All-Ireland winners Noel and Tadhg Kennelly.

He compared Clifford to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi while calling for his greatness to be acknowledged.

“His wider success over the last 12 months has been amazing. Argentina has Messi but we have the messiah. The people of Kerry are so, so fond of him. I’m proposing that we honour David Clifford with a full civic reception to promote and support his greatness into the future,” Kennelly said.

"I think most people will agree with us that he is the greatest we have ever seen. He is the greatest inspiration to people. The way he presents himself, we should be very proud of him.

"To show that [we] need to acknowledge his achievements, so far, for this county. Every day [when] he puts on his club jersey, and especially when he puts on his county colours for us."

Kerry County Council said the proposal for a civic reception is a matter for the Corporate Policy Group to decide.