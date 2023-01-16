Fitzgerald left frustrated by second-half showing as Clare clinch two-point win

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group A

Clare 1-24

Waterford 2-19

A trickle in January. In front of 2,254 supporters at Cusack Park, Clare recovered from a terrible first half to register their first victory of the Munster Hurling League.

At half-time their tally was just seven points and ten wides. They roared back out to hit 1-17 after the break, Aidan McCarthy leading the way with ten points. It means both teams finish with one win and neither go through, with Cork set to face Tipperary in the final next Sunday.

“Clare were better in the second half. That was it,” said a disappointed Davy Fitzgerald post-match. “Whatever happened us at half-time, I don’t know. We stopped doing what we were doing in the first half. Or maybe they just changed what they were doing.”

“Typical kind of pre-season competition,” was Brian Lohan’s assessment. “Both teams rusty and a lot of decision making was not great and shooting was not great. But it was much improved in the second half so we’re very happy with that.”

Waterford lined out with seven changes from the team that beat Tipperary earlier this month. A day after Stephen O'Keeffe confirmed he would not be returning to the panel, Shaun O’Brien was afforded an opportunity to stake a claim and took over from Billy Nolan between the posts.

Even as winter hurling goes, the opening exchanges were tepid stuff. McCarthy and Stephen Bennett both missed frees and as well as one Clare 65. Bennett went for goal instead of tapping over shortly after and finished the half with another missed free. A high challenge on Mark Rodgers went uncalled and the sideline scarcely lodged a complaint. When a Patrick Curran handpass went out over the sideline, Davy Fitzgerald opted for a simple facepalm.

The half ended in the same fashion. Flickers of quality mixed with utter drudgery. Clare drew level after a superb Conor Ryan block denied David Fitzgerald and forced a 65. A Michael Kiely point and a Bennett penalty made the margin four at the turnaround. The penalty coming after an untimely Paul Flanagan slip, introduced early due to a Darragh Lohan injury, set Kevin Mahony away until Rory Hayes halted his goalwards march.

Training and playing at this time of the year has a toll, Lohan explained afterwards.

“Both Seadna (Morey) and Adam (Hogan) just weren’t able to start today so hopefully they’ll be ok for next week or the week after.

“Darragh was his hamstring, so we don’t know yet, and then there were a couple of soft tissue injuries that you get when you start training and conditions are tough. So we just have to put up with them and move on.” Gradually the game mustered a trot. McCarthy kept ticking it over, from the bench Lohan mined 1-2. O’Brien will be disappointed to concede from Aron Shanagher but pulled off a superb double save just after to keep it close down the home straight.

“Good double save,” said the Waterford boss when asked for his thoughts on his number one’s performance. “That’s what he’s there to do. Stop the balls. That’s important. We were very bad on our own puck out in the second half.”

A Kiely rebound after an electrifying Jamie Barron break brought another green flag but Fitzgerald’s side could not summon a final sprint. Not that today was anywhere close to their target.

“We came here to try and win the game today,” Fitzgerald said. “Try and win the games. The games you really want to win are from April on. But you’re trying to win them.

“We might see if we can try out a few players (During the National League) and try and find our strongest 22 or 23 players for the championship as well. If we happen to go well, great. We’ll be taking it serious. We’ll trying but it’s not top priority.

“Waterford’s priority is, we’ve only won one Munster championship game over the last 12 or 13. We’ve got to try and be better than that.” Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-10 (6 free, 2 65), Mark Rodgers 0-4, Aron Shanagher 1-1, Keith Smyth 0-2, Paddy Donnellan 0-2, Gearoid O’Grady 0-1, David McInerney 0-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, David Fitzgerald 0-1, Ian Galvin 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-8 (1 pen, 6 free), Michael Kiely 1-3, Patrick Curran 0-1, Shane McNulty 0-1, Reuban Halloran 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1, Padraig Fitzgerald 0-2, Darragh Lyons 0-1, K Mahony 0-1.

Clare: E Foudy; R Hayes, C Cleary, D McInerney; B O’Connell, D Lohan, C Galvin; P Donnellan, D Fitzgerald; D Ryan, D Conroy, K Smyth; M Rodgers, A McCarthy, I Galvin.

Subs: P Flanagan for Lohan (16), J Kirwan for Galvin (48), G O’Grady for Rodgers (54), C Malone for Donnellan (56), J Conneally for Ryan (58), A Shanagher for Smith (65), A Fitzgerald for O’Connell (67), Michael Gough for Hayes (67), O O’Donnell for Conroy (70).

Waterford: S O’Brien; C Ryan, I Daly, C Daly; C Lyons, J Fagan, S McNulty; P Leavey, D Lyons; A Ryan, P Fitzgerald, P Curran; S Bennett, M Kiely, K Mahony.

Subs: R Halloran for Curran (48), J Barron for Ryan (48) J Prendergast for Mahony (61), T Barron for Harney (67).

Referee: S Stokes (Cork).