Aidan McCarthy leads Clare to win over Waterford

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group A

Clare 1-24 Waterford 2-19

A trickle in January. In front of 2,254 supporters at Cusack Park, Clare recovered from a terrible first half to register their first win of the Munster Hurling League.

At half-time their tally was just seven points and ten wides. They roared back out to hit 1-17 after the break, Aidan McCarthy leading the way with ten points.

Waterford lined out with seven changes from the team that beat Tipperary earlier this month. A day after Stephen O'Keeffe confirmed he would not be returning to the panel, Shaun O’Brien was afforded an opportunity to stake a claim and took over from Billy Nolan between the posts.

Even as winter hurling goes, the opening exchanges were tepid stuff. McCarthy and Stephen Bennett both missed frees and as well as one Clare 65. Bennett went for goal instead of tapping over shortly after and finished the half with another missed free. A high challenge on Mark Rodgers went uncalled and the sideline scarcely lodged a complaint. When a Patrick Curran handpass went out over the sideline, Davy Fitzgerald opted for a simple facepalm.

The half ended in the same fashion. Flickers of quality mixed with utter drudgery. Clare drew level after a superb Conor Ryan block denied David Fitzgerald and forced a 65. A Michael Kiely point and a Bennett penalty made the margin four at the turnaround. The penalty coming after an untimely Paul Flanagan slip, introduced early due to a Darragh Lohan injury, set Kevin Mahony away until Rory Hayes halted his goalwards march.

Gradually the game mustered a trot. McCarthy kept ticking it over, from the bench Brian Lohan mined 1-3. O’Brien will be disappointed to concede from Aron Shanagher but pulled off a superb double save just after to keep it close down the home straight. A Kiely rebound brought another green flag but Fitzgerald’s side could not summon a final sprint.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-10 (6 free, 2 65), Mark Rodgers 0-4, Aron Shanagher 1-1, Keith Smythe 0-2, Paddy Donnellan 0-2, Gearoid O’Grady 0-1, David McInerney 0-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1. David Fitzgerald 0-1, Ian Galvin 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-8 (1 pen, 6 free), Michael Kiely 1-3, Patrick Curran 0-1, Shane McNulty 0-1, Reuban Halloran 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1, Padraig Fitzgerald 0-2, Darragh Lyons 0-1, K Mahony 0-1.

Clare: E Foudy; R Hayes, C Cleary, D McInerney; B O’Connell, D Lohan, C Galvin; P Donnellan, D Fitzgerald; D Ryan, D Conroy, K Smythe; M Rodgers, A McCarthy, I Galvin.

Subs: P Flanagan for Lohan (16), J Kirwan for Galvin (48), G O’Grady for Rodgers (54), C Malone for Donnellan (56), J Conneally for Ryan (58), A Shanagher for Smith (65), A Fitzgerald for O’Connell (67), Michael Gough for Hayes (67), O O’Donnell for Conroy (70).

Waterford: S O’Brien; C Ryan, I Daly, C Daly; C Lyons, J Fagan, S McNulty; P Leavey, D Lyons; A Ryan, P Fitzgerald, P Curran; S Bennett, M Kiely, K Mahony.

Subs: R Halloran for Curran (48), J Barron for Ryan (48) J Prendergast for Mahony (61), T Barron for Harney (67).

Referee: S Stokes (Cork).