Ray Dempsey: Limerick rewarded for their 'great heart'

With defeat staring them in the face, favourites Limerick dug deep for a levelling point to salvage a draw with Tipperary and reach the McGrath Cup final
EYES UP: Adrian Enright of Limerick scores a point during the McGrath Cup Group B match between between Tipperary and Limerick at Fethard Community Astroturf Pitch, Fethard in Tipperary. Pic: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 14:00
Michael Dundon

McGrath Cup semi-final 

Tipperary 2-10 Limerick 1-13

With defeat staring them in the face, favourites Limerick dug deep for a levelling point to salvage a draw with Tipperary in a competitive McGrath Cup senior football tie at Fethard on Saturday.

The bonus for the Shannonsiders was that it was enough to see them through to the final ahead of the Premier county on scoring difference, both sides having beaten Waterford in their first rounds. Manager Ray Dempsey welcomed the outcome. “It is great to be setting up for the final”, he commented afterwards.

Helped by Cian Sheehan’s goal after 15 minutes which put them 1-3 to 0-2 ahead, Limerick made the running most of the way but Tipperary always had them in their sights and in injury time of the first half Sean O'Connor hit a Tipp goal for a 1-6 to 1-5 lead but Davy Lyons regained parity for Limerick before the break (1-6 each).

Tipperary were dealt a big blow with the loss of midfielder Paudie Feehan after 19 minutes and five minutes later he was joined on the sideline by Steven O Brien, also injured. Tipp manager David Power said he is hoping both will be fit for the start of the National Football League.

Though Liam McGrath pointed Tipp ahead on resuming, Limerick once more took up the running with points from Cian Sheehan and Gordon Brown. Brown was denied a likely goal by a timely save by Tipp goalie Michael O Reilly after 39 minutes.

In a tense finish, Tipperary spurned three point chances from placed balls but in injury time sub Joseph Lawrence marked his arrival with a blast at goal that was deflected into the Limerick net to put Tipp ahead 2-10 to 1-12.

Six minutes of added time had elapsed when Limerick’s tenacity was rewarded with a levelling point from Colm McSweeney, the draw enough to clinch their place in the final.

“Our lads showed great heart and got their reward”, manager Ray Dempsey said afterwards. It was a result which owed much to the efforts of vice-captain and goalkeeper Donal O Sullivan, who kicked three points from frees, Ian Sheehan, Adrian Enright, Iain Corbett, Colm McSweeney, and Sean O Dea.

Tipp manager, David Power said "it would have been nice to get over Limerick but we are making good progress and this was a good result. It’s all systems go for the league now. Hopefully the injuries will be cleared in time."

Jack Kennedy, Kevin Fahey, Dean Carew, Sean O Connor, Luke Boland, Liam McGrath, when introduced, and Jimmy Feehan all had big games for the Premier side.

Scorers for Tipperary: S O Connor (1-3, 2fs), C Sweeney (0-4, 0-4fs), J Lawrence (1-0), S O Connor (1-3, 2fs), L McGrath (0-2), T Doyle (0-1).

Scorers for Limerick: G Browne (1-1), D O Sullivan (0-3, 3fs), C Sheehan (0-3, 1f), A Enright, D Lyons (0-2 each), P Nash, C McSweeney (0-1 each).

Tipperary: M O Reilly; J Harney, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O Shaughnessy, L Boland; P Feehan, J Kennedy; T Doyle, M O Shea, E Moloney; C Sweeney, S O Brien, S O Connor.

Subs: M Stokes for P Feehan (19mins), L McGrath for S O Brien (24mins), C Cadell for Moloney (42mins), D Leahy for Doyle (43mins),T Maher for O Shea (43mins), C Deeley for Harney (43mins), W Eviston for Carew (45mins), D Brennan for O Connor (45mins), J Hanley for Boland (45mins), J Lawrence for McGrath (65mins).

Limerick: D O Sullivan; D Connolly, S O Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, I Corbett, J Ryan; C Fahy, C McSweeney; P Maher, C Sheehan, A Enright; D Lyons, G Browne, C Downes.

Subs: J Naughton for Fahey (h/t); P Nash for O Dea (38mins), D Noonan for Ryan (56mins), R Bourke for Lyons (56mins), M Donovan for Connolly (64mins).

Referee: A Long (Cork).

