'Real January hurling' - Shefflin satisfied as Galway book Croke Park spot

Walsh Cup senior hurling Round 2

Galway 1-21 Dublin 0-15

'Not pretty' but largely effective was Henry Shefflin's summary of a Walsh Cup win over familiar opposition that secured an early season Croke Park final place.

A strong second-half performance with a team containing just three starters from last July's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick - Jack Grealish, Jason Flynn and Brian Concannon - did the trick for visiting Galway.

On this day last year, Dublin hammered Galway in the same competition and went on to win the title though they lacked a vital spark this time and any sort of forward penetration under new manager Michéal Donoghue.

The 2017 All-Ireland winning Galway boss went with virtually a new Dublin team to the one that beat Antrim in Round 1 and they were laboured and off-colour throughout.

They still edged a poor first-half by 0-7 to 0-6 but an improved Galway streaked to victory in the second-half with free-takers Evan Niland and Donal O'Shea contributing 0-11 between them overall while newcomer Declan McLoughlin netted at the death.

"It wasn't pretty," acknowledged Galway manager Shefflin. "To be honest, I looked up at the clock after 17 minutes and it was a point each. The conditions were difficult, it was just real January hurling unfortunately.

"To be fair, we were happy with our workrate all over the place. Just some of our execution skills probably weren't at the level you'd have wanted. But do we want to be flying in January? Absolutely not.

"It's just about looking for the key fundamentals of the game and getting game time into players as well. We've achieved that over the last two weekends and haven't picked up too many heavy injuries which is important."

Galway are through to the January 28 final regardless of what happens against Antrim next weekend. It means that Galway will have competitive action on six weekends in a row across January and February.

Shefflin shrugged and said he's happy to have the opportunity to experiment.

"Look, for us this year it's about finding new players and improving the depth of our panel," he said. "We probably struggled for a bit with that last year.

"To be fair to the lads, we came up here this time last year and found out a lot about ourselves, probably weren't ready for that level yet and that was the test, to see if we could find a few players who hopefully will push on a little bit now. We're going to be rotating the squad again next weekend."

Scorers for Galway: E Niland (0-7, 7 frees); D O'Shea (0-4, 2 frees); D McLoughlin (1-0); R Murphy (0-3); J Flynn, B Concannon, T Monaghan (0-2); J Cooney (0-1).

Scorers for Dublin: J Flanagan (0-10, 9f, 1 65); C O'Sullivan (0-2); A Jamieson-Murphy, A Dunphy, C Donoghue (0-1).

Galway: D Fahy; J Grealish, J Fitzpatrick, E Lawless; T Killeen, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; R Murphy, S Linnane; J Cooney, J Flynn, D O'Shea; E Niland, B Concannon, M McManus.

Subs: D Morrissey for Lawless (14-18, blood); T Monaghan for Linnane (41-44 blood); Monaghan for Linnane, Morrissey for Fitzpatrick (51); G Lee for Murphy (57); M Kennedy for Niland (60); C Mahony for Lawless (65); D McLoughlin for Concannon (67); S Ryan for Brennan (69); S O'Hanlon for Cooney (69).

Dublin: S Brennan; M Grogan, E O'Donnell, A Dunphy; C Donoghue, C Burke, P Doyle; J Madden, D Leavy; S Currie, J Flanagan, F Whitely; A Considine, P Crummey, A Jamieson-Murphy.

Subs: C O'Sullivan for Murphy (21); C Costello for Leavy (h/t); D Gray for Grogan (41); D O Dulaing for Considine (h/t); C O'Leary for Currie (49); L Murphy for Whitely (53); G Whelan for Crummey (59).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).