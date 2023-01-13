Experimental line-up for Limerick against Cork

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick have named an experimental team for Sunday's Munster Hurling League clash with Cork.

Richie English is named at full back with Dan Morrissey at centre back. Donal O'Donovan brings a lot of experience to the middle of the field alongside Robbie Hanley.

David Reidy and Tom Morrissey are named in the half forward line. While Oisin O'Reilly is given the opportunity to impress at corner forward.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has named his team for the FBD Connacht GAA Football League semi-final against Galway on Saturday. Jack Coyne starts at corner back with Fenton Kelly from Davitts GAA getting his first start for Mayo at wing-back.

Matthew Ruane and Jordan Flynn make up a strong midfield partnership.

Fionn McDonagh returns to the starting fifteen and he will be partnered by Conor McStay from Ballina Stephenites and Bryan Walsh from Ballintubber in the half-forward line.

The experienced James Carr will lead the attack at full-forward with Aiden Orme and Paul Towey in the corners.

Limerick v Cork (Munster Hurling League): D McCarthy; F O’Connor, R English, A Costello; M Quinlan, D Morrissey, C Barry; D O’Donovan, R Hanley; A O’Connor, D Reidy, T Morrissey; S O’Brien, B Murphy, O O’Reilly.

Galway v Dublin (Walsh Cup): D Fahy; J Grealish, J Fitzpatrick, E Lawless; T Killeen, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; R Murphy, S Linnane; J Cooney, J Flynn, D O'Shea; E Niland, B Concannon, M McManus.

Mayo v Galway (FBD League): R Byrne; J Coyne, R Brickenden, S Callinan; F Kelly, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane (C), J Flynn; F McDonagh, C McStay, B Walsh; A Orme, J Carr, P Towey.

Galway v Mayo (FBD League): B Power; C Sweeney, S Fitzgerald, J Foley; D McHugh, Billy Mannion, D O'Flaherty; J Maher, M Barrett; D Canney, M Tierney, J Heaney; I Burke, R Finnerty, B McHugh.