O'Byrne Cup thrown into further disarray as Offaly pull out of Louth fixture

Leinster’s O’Byrne Cup has been thrown into further disarray with the news that Offaly will not be able to fulfil their semi-final against Louth on Sunday.

The decision follows manager Liam Kearns’ claim that the competition’s integrity had been “shot” by Louth’s decision not to play their group game against Wexford last Wednesday having already qualified for the semi-final.

Kearns slammed Louth’s behaviour after Offaly beat Dublin that same night to reach the knock-out stage.

In a statement on Friday, the Offaly executive revealed they had sought a postponement of the game but were turned down by Louth.

It read: “Offaly GAA have reluctantly informed Leinster GAA this morning that we will be unable to fulfil our proposed O'Byrne Cup semi-final fixture v Louth on Sunday.

“Offaly County Board requested a deferral of the game to Friday 20th January or Saturday 21st January, which would have required a new date for the final. Leinster GAA were willing to explore the idea, however, Louth GAA could not facilitate our request.

“Offaly GAA have a large number of players playing Sigerson Cup next week, and we also have a number of injured and sick players.

“Following consultation between team management, players and County Board we agreed that we could not field a team without asking a large number of players to play their third match in eight days in current conditions. Medical and player welfare advice was very much against that happening.

“Offaly GAA, our team management and players are fully committed to all competitions we enter and have really enjoyed the O'Byrne Cup challenge over the past week.

“However, we cannot field a team this weekend without putting some of our players at risk of injury. We will commence a busy schedule of games in the National League on 29th January next and this remains our primary focus at this time.” The cancellation of the game is the fourth in the preseason competition this week. Offaly’s decision means Louth will now play Longford in the O’Byrne Cup final this day week.