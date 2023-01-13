Former skipper Adrian Mullen not expecting to be top Cat again

Former Kilkenny captain Adrian Mullen isn't expecting to be thrown the armband again for 2023, with clubmate Eoin Cody the likely player to step up.

The county champions traditionally pick the captain and Mullen's Ballyhale Shamrocks colleague Richie Reid had the honour last year.

The Shamrocks won their fifth title on the trot in October so will nominate the team leader again.

Current All-Star Mullen was captain in 2021 while TJ Reid (2010 and 2019) and Colin Fennelly (2020) have been picked in the past.

Cody was vice-captain last year and seems the obvious choice for 2023 though four other Shamrocks players - Darren Mullen, Dean Mason, Darragh Corcoran and Brian Cody - were part of last year's extended All-Ireland final panel.

Asked if he'd fancy it again, Mullen said: "I think it will be shared around, to be honest. I think that's just the way our club runs. Once you get it, it's someone else's turn that they get it. We won't concentrate too much on that to be honest because we have something bigger to look forward to in the next week or so. The captaincy will sort itself out in the coming weeks."

Mullen was speaking at a sponsor's event for the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

It is a busy time for the DCU student with Sunday week's All-Ireland club final followed by a Fitzgibbon opener three days later.

The National League will also start on the first weekend of February and Mullen could be involved.

He didn't feature in the league until late March last season but is keen to get going under new boss Derek Lyng.

"I'm actually raring to get back involved with Derek and the lads," said Mullen. "In fairness, last year it wasn't that we took a break, we were just training away and getting our bodies back into the physical condition that you need for inter-county hurling. We'll talk to our strength and conditioning coach and the physios and backroom and see what shape we are in when we come back after the club and see what work needs to be done."

It looks like Kilkenny will be without Mikey Carey, Richie Leahy, James Maher and Conor Browne for the season, for various reasons.

"They will be huge losses, not only on the pitch but especially off it," said Mullen. "They were huge characters in and around the dressing-room."

And life without Brian Cody will be strange too.

"There's a bit of the unknown about it because all I can remember is Brian being over the team. But look, we are used to change and new managers coming in, that's hurling, so we'll have to adapt. Derek will have his own standards and things that we'll have to meet. That's all we can concentrate on, meeting those standards and trying to make a good impression."

Mullen admitted he's had limited dealings with the new manager so far.

"He's been sound and has left us off with the club until that's over," said Mullen. "I've only spoken to him once or twice over the phone."