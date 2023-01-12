'Disgusting' media reaction to Connacht championship draw, says provincial chief 

Connacht GAA secretary John Prenty has hit out at the “disgusting” media commentary that followed the 2023 Connacht SFC draw.

The scenario described as “intriguing” by Prenty in his annual report is seen as lopsided by many; on one side of the Connacht draw sits the Division 4 trio of Sligo, Leitrim, and London, along with New York, while lumped together on the other side is Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon.

With half of the 16 places in the restructured All-Ireland series reserved for the provincial finalists, one from Sligo, Leitrim, London, and New York will find themselves dining at the top table this summer.

Prenty has taken umbrage with how the quartet were cast as “lesser beings” in the aftermath of the draw and deemed unfit for Sam Maguire involvement.

“The Connacht Championship draw has drawn up an intriguing scenario with one of Sligo, London, Leitrim, or New York destined to reach the Connacht final and thereby qualify for the Sam Maguire round-robin series. The media and social media commentary immediately after the draw was disgusting,” Prenty wrote in his annual report.

“It tried to portray Sligo, London, Leitrim, and New York as somehow ‘lesser beings’ with no right to qualify for the Sam Maguire. Well, they have every right to play in an All-Ireland series and in 2023 one of them will qualify for it on merit.” Prenty has followed closely the age grade debate. It is a debate he feels has been taken over by demographics and soundings from clubs who say they won’t be able to field if decoupling is introduced at U18.

The GAA’s age grade task force had initially been opposed to decoupling at U18 but have since come back with a fresh proposal which allows for decoupling, subject to certain conditions.

“Before we make a decision on these issues, maybe it is time to ask the 18-year-olds a number of questions if U18 is not decoupled.

“If you are a county minor player, are you happy, and are your parents happy, for you to be eligible to play for between 4 to 10 teams? If you are a club minor player, are you happy, and are your parents happy, to be eligible to play for between 3 to 8 teams?

“It is time to take a deep look at the science behind our previous reports and make fully informed and not emotional decisions going forward.” Elsewhere in the Connacht convention booklet, referees chairman Marty Duffy has said the refereeing structures within the GAA are “not fit for purpose”.

The 2009 All-Ireland football final referee has called for each province to have a full-time paid official, under the control of the national referee manager, to develop refereeing.

“I look across the fence with green-eyed envy at our colleagues in Coaching & Games, and the structure and finance available to them. That structure has brought that side of the house on to new levels and outcomes. Refereeing does not get the same attention or approach. Why is that?

“How can two full-time staff, good and all as they are, based in Croke Park, who are depending on volunteers in the provinces and counties, continue to produce the necessary outcomes for our Association going forward. We are trying to run a professional entity with volunteers – we need better.”

Former Roscommon footballer and Connacht GAA head of coaching and development Cathal Cregg has expressed his concern at the growing number of “unofficial” competitions aimed at players from U11 down to U7.

“Through competitions with trophies, medals, and other prizes, these competitions emphasise adult competitive game models on children. This contradicts the very principle of the Go Games, according to which every youngster receives a ‘GO’.

“The attitude of ‘winning is all that matters’ is fostered through these competitions at younger grade levels, where the weaker players are inevitably left on the sidelines and the best players play the majority of the games.”