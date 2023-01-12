Liam Kearns threatens to pull Offaly out as 'integrity' of O'Byrne Cup 'is shot'

Offaly manager Liam Kearns has claimed the county’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final opponents Louth have damaged the integrity of the competition.

Offaly sealed their last four place after beating Dublin in Parnell Park last night when Louth were also due to travel to Wexford. However, Mickey Harte’s side conceded the game having already qualified for the semi-final.

Former Limerick, Tipperary and Laois boss Kearns lambasted Louth’s failure to play their final round game and suggested Offaly may not fulfil the next fixture in Dowdallshill this Sunday.

“To be honest with ya, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition at this stage,” he told Clubber, who streamed their game against Dublin. “We’ve had two hard games in four days. It will be a third game in eight days and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from a competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures. They’re going to have a week of rest and we have had a very hard game here (v Dublin) and four days later we’re supposed to play them, and I believe it’s on in Louth as well. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a game too much for us.”

Having earlier this week questioned the GAA’s scheduling of games, Kearns revisited the subject.

“They’re shoehorning games into January. The bottom line here is we’ve a load of guys playing Sigerson Cup and we’ve a load of guys trying to play pre-season competitions. What are the pre-season competitions about if you can’t play your best players?

“The reality is it’s 10pm, they’ll be out of here (Parnell Park) at 10.30pm. They might get a quick bite and then they have to make their way home and report to work tomorrow. Like, on a Wednesday night up to Dublin. Then they’re expected to go out four days later.

“The integrity of the competition is everybody should be treated the same. If Louth went and played a match tonight in wherever they were supposed to play, then fair enough. We’d both be going out playing in four days’ time having played a hard game in tough conditions but they didn’t.

“That means now that all the advantages are with Louth. You can dress it up anyway you like; that’s the reality of it.” Kearns reported “two or three” serious injuries sustained in Donnycarney.