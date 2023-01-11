Bannigan free-taking exploits lead Monaghan to victory over Donegal 

Donegal 2-7 Monaghan 0-15

Six-pointed frees from Micheál Bannigan earned Monaghan victory over Donegal in the McKenna Cup at MacCumhaill Park.

With both sides having been beaten by Down in their opening matches, the odds of a last-four berth in the northern pre-season competition for either were lengthy enough, under their new management tickets headed by Paddy Carr and Vinny Corey.

The sides were level with just under two minutes to play with Luke McGlynn having scored a penalty to keep the hosts in front, only for placed balls from Bannigan and goalkeeper Rory Beggan to seal the away win.

Joel Bradley Walsh managed to poke home a goal in just 96 seconds in his home club ground on his first start for Donegal as the Monaghan defence struggled to deal with a raking ball in from Odhrán Doherty.

But once the match settled it was the visitors who were dictating much of its tone. Monaghan would score five out of the next six scores with Sean Jones scoring twice, Bannigan and goalkeeper Darren McDonnell hitting over frees and Stephen O’Hanlon from play to lead 0-5 to 1-1 by the 18th minute.

Donegal, though, eked in front with Brennan, skipper for the night Daire Ó Baoill and Bradley Walsh scoring for 1-4 to 0-5, only for Monaghan to kick four on the bounce to go in ahead 0-9 to 1-4. Bannigan, with frees, and substitute Shane Carey hit two late points apiece.

Johnny McGroddy’s free-kick on 51 minutes was Donegal’s first point in 25, making the score 0-10 to 1-5. With 14 minutes to play, Conor O’Donnell made an electric run through and his blistering shot was tipped over by Beggan.

However, Conor Dourneen, the match referee, signalled for a penalty and up stepped McGlynn - just 18 years of age - and his precise spot kick into the bottom corner just ast Beggans dive levelled it at 2-5 to 0-11.

In the final 10 minutes, Monaghan hit points from Banningan - his fifth - and Jack McCarron to lead by two. And although Donegal paired it up again with McGroddy hitting over a long-ranger and then O’Donnell scoring, it was Bannigan and Beggan who got Monaghan the win.

Donegal scorers: Joel Bradley Walsh 1-1; Luke McGlynn 1-0, pen; Jamie Brennan and Johnny McGroddy 0-2, 2f; Martin O’Reilly, Daire Ó Baoill and Conor O’Donnell 0-1.

Monaghan scorers: Micheál Bannigan 0-6, 6f; Sean Jones and Shane Carey 0-2; Rory Beggan 0-2, 45, 1f; Darren McDonnell 0-1, 1f; Stephen O’Hanlon 0-1; Jack McCarron 0-1, 1f.

Donegal: G Mulreany; M Curran, C Ward, JR Molloy; M O'Reilly, B McCole, O Doherty; S McMenamin, D Mac Giolla Bhride; J McGroddy, D Ó Baoill, J Brennan; L McGlynn, J Bradley Walsh, K Barrett.

Subs: C O’Donnell, K Dunleavy and J McSharry for Bradley Walsh, Barrett and Mac Giolla Bhride (half-time), J Grant for McSharry (40), G McFadden for Molloy (46), K Tobin and P Doherty for O’Reilly and O Doherty (56).

Monaghan: D McDonnell; R Wylie, K Duffy, T McPhillips; C Lennon, K Lavelle, K Loughran; F Hughes, D Ward; J Wilson, M Bannigan, S Slevin; J Irwin, S O’Hanlon, S Jones.

Subs: S Carey for Irwin (25), R Beggan, R O’Toole and J McCarron for McDonnell, McPhillips and Jones (half-time), F Kelly for Hughes (44), F Beggan for Wilson (49), K Sheridan for Slevin (67)

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).