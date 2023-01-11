Grounds for concern: Munster chief believes GAA needs to embrace more municipal venues

THE GAA needs to think smarter when it comes to investing big money into large stadia that are difficult to fund and maintain, Munster CEO Kieran Leddy believes.

Addressing a number of issues ahead of the provincial council’s AGM in Killarney on Friday, Cork man Leddy says building large stadia is one thing – maintaining them is another.

“Our county grounds are becoming a strain on our resources, as they age and require ongoing maintenance. They are a vital part of our infrastructure, but GAA games do not return the revenue to facilitate large-scale debt repayment and to assist with the normal day-to-day maintenance and upkeep,” Mr Leddy argues. “Concerts are always a bonus but can’t be relied on as a source of income.”

He added: “It may be the case in future, that we may need to look more towards quality and less on quantity. It is better to have a compact small-scale stadium that can be managed than a large one that can’t. Municipal grounds may also need to become part of the equation too – what would be wrong with a facility owned by a City Council that all sports use when needed? This model has been successfully used in other codes in the country, so why not the GAA? Our Association will always need its own playing facilities for the playing of all Gaelic Games codes at club level, but this is not necessarily the case for the playing of large-scale fixtures at inter-county level.”

The provincial council’s annual report details positive financial figures in each of its six constituent counties, with a €2.8m profit surge across Munster. This was achieved despite the fact that the costs of preparing intercounty teams in the province hit a record €8.77m, an increase of €837,000 on the last comparable year of 2019. The increase can be part explained by the rise in costs being experienced across society, and by the fact that two counties in the province contested All-Ireland senior finals in 2022, Kerry and Limerick.

“The topic of unsustainable team preparation costs has been with us for a long time now,” Mr Leddy states. “We must take into account what is involved nowadays in preparing teams, and we can see the results in terms of the fitness, agility and skill levels of players. It’ll be a brave county that becomes the first to start cutting training sessions, strength and conditioning etc. A few bad performances in that year will lead to calls for a total overhaul of the way that county is being managed!

"However, at some stage, the point will come when we cross the line of unsustainable time commitments for amateur players and unsustainable costs for County Boards. Many will say we have already crossed that line.”

The Munster CEO also refers to “a number of well-publicised incidents of ill-discipline, both on and off the field,” which he describes as “a blight on our great Association.

“The newspaper headlines reflect very poorly on the GAA, and we all, by association, are connected to these headlines. It is high time for these outbursts of violence to stop. A worrying aspect of the attitude to discipline in the Association occurs when clubs and counties know that a player did wrong but try to ‘get him off’ by hoping to spot some technicality or other which might lead to an appeal succeeding.

“However, it is the failure to accept that the player was wrong and deserves a suspension that shows our attitude to ill-discipline is not what it should be. Winning is more important, so there is an acceptance that ill-discipline can be tolerated. John Mullane, the outstanding Waterford forward, once famously elected to accept his suspension and not seek a hearing, saying that ‘when you do the crime, you do the time’. This was an example of outstanding leadership. It is more of this that we need, and I believe we need to get our disciplinary process to a place where all that matters is whether the particular infraction was committed or not.”

Another consequence is the impact on referees and their recruitment, he adds. “We are slowly sailing towards a situation where we will not have enough referees to manage the enormous games programme of the GAA, not to mention the enormous games programme of the two Ladies Gaelic Games Associations. It is high time we instilled a culture of acceptance of refereeing decisions, and this must start from the ground up.”

Munster Secretary and CEO Kieran Leddy

On the thorny issue of age grading, the Munster CEO argues that not to decouple minor players from adult competition is ‘short-sighted’.

“If we don’t decouple and move minor to U18, do we then end up reducing the number of minor fixtures in order to cater for the minor player playing at adult level? In that case, we are making fixtures to suit the few and discommode the many. This is hardly a fair solution either. Our own statistics from Foireann do not back up the argument either that the minor at U18 is needed to field an adult team – of the 1,600 clubs registered, only 6% registered less than 28 adult players.

“Bringing minor to U-18 at club level can work, but not decoupling the minor grade from adult grades is short-sighted. There is some speculation that some counties are looking to return the Intercounty U-17 grade to U-18 and do the same at club level without decoupling from the adult grade. This will place a huge burden on players, and especially elite intercounty players, as the number of teams they are eligible for increases. History shows us that it will create more problems than it will solve.

“It is time now for us to pause this debate, gather the medical experts once more, present the most up to date information to the Association and then make an informed decision. I have barely heard mention of any reference to medical advice in this debate to date, and given our record of managing overtraining and overplaying, it is a critical part of this debate that needs to be discussed.”

*On finances, a 2022 return to normal income generation has increased funding across the province, as evidenced by the €807,000 allocated to County Grounds in field rent, the €642,00 allocated to team expenses and the €1.8 million allocated to clubs in capital development grants.