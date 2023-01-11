Cork boss Pat Ryan will continue to rotate his team

Cork boss Pat Ryan will continue to rotate his team

ROTATING: Cork manager Pat Ryan. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 12:12
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork senior hurling manager Pat Ryan will continue to use pre-season to give valuable game time to his panel. Speaking after their 0-25 to 1-15 victory over UCC in the Canon O’Brien Cup at the Mardyke on Tuesday night, he said, "we are trying to rotate the panel to give fellas as much game time as we can." Focus quickly turns to Limerick at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday in an attractive Munster League tie.

“Obviously we are playing Limerick, the All-Ireland champions. I know they are back from holidays so I am not too sure what team they will be putting out. We are trying to get game time into our squad. The more competitive games we get the better. But anytime you put on the Cork jersey, you expect to win the match.

“There were a lot of the lads that played with UCC tonight that have played no game with us - the likes of Shane Barrett, Conor Cahalane and Cormac O’Brien. They will likely get game time. We need to see where they are at.” 

The new boss issued an update on the injury list.

“Shane Kingston will be back in about three to four weeks. Seamus Harnedy, three to four weeks as well - that was a knock he picked up with St Ita’s in the semi-final of east Cork. But he is on the way back, training hard. Damien Cahalane is training hard.

“We have small niggling injuries you have this time of the year. We have a good few fellas coming back. We should have another five or six fellas back training Thursday night.

“The only long-term injuries are Mark Coleman and Alan Connolly. Aside from that, everybody will play some part in the league.” An away win over Kerry last Thursday comes amidst a busy schedule.

“We would have loved to play this game (Canon O’Brien Cup) before Christmas because it would have given us the chance to spread out the net a bit wider, when we have so many fellas playing Fitzgibbon. That would have made life easier for us as regards managing loading.

“We obviously have to play the 5th and 10th and the 15th (January) and the colleges are out next week.

“Look, that is the joys of it, we have a very young squad. In fairness to Tom Kingston (UCC) and John Mortell (MTU), they are making huge strides with their players as well.”

