Cork boss Pat Ryan will continue to rotate his team

Cork senior hurling manager Pat Ryan will continue to use pre-season to give valuable game time to his panel. Speaking after their 0-25 to 1-15 victory over UCC in the Canon O’Brien Cup at the Mardyke on Tuesday night, he said, "we are trying to rotate the panel to give fellas as much game time as we can." Focus quickly turns to Limerick at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday in an attractive Munster League tie.

“Obviously we are playing Limerick, the All-Ireland champions. I know they are back from holidays so I am not too sure what team they will be putting out. We are trying to get game time into our squad. The more competitive games we get the better. But anytime you put on the Cork jersey, you expect to win the match.