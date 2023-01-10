Cork's Corbett and Galway's Finnerty deliver the goods for DCU 

ATU Donegal 1-7 DCU 4-15

DCU were comprehensive winners at ATU Donegal in their Sigerson Cup opener on a bitterly cold night in Convoy.

With Rob Finnerty turning in a stylish performance for DCU and Conor Corbett having also scored an early goal, there were nine points between the sides by the 23rd minute, even after an early Keelan McGroddy goal for ATU.

Dublin's Lorcan O’Dell was another county star who impressed on the night, scoring 1-4 for his side.

The pitch and indeed the secondary field at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy went under intense inspections from match referee Kieran Eannetta and his team, with throw-in delayed for half an hour.

Eventually, the decision was made to narrow in the main pitch, with one sideline particularly wet, with even Michael Murphy - the former Donegal captain, DCU student and Head of Sport at ATU Donegal - doing his bit to sweep off the excess water.

When the action did get underway some 35 minutes late, it was the home side who managed to fashion a goal as early as the fourth minute. DCU claimed a foul in the lead-up but play was waved on and McGroddy cut inside and slipped a goal underneath David O’Hanlon.

However, as early as the eighth minute, Corbett of DCU rasped home a goal following a pass by Matthew Costello and it was 1-2 to 1-0 to Paddy Christie’s team. They added another goal just two minutes later, with Galway’s Finnerty seeing Jonathan Toye off his line and lobbed in a superb second DCU goal, which brought a warm applause on a cold night, regardless of who was supporting who.

That put DCU 2-2 to 1-0 in front and the gulf could’ve been more when Walsh broke through and shot, only to see Toye in the ATU Donegal goal save well. At the other end, Liam Gaughan and Jack McSharry scores brought the hosts back to within a goal. However, DCU then spun off six points in succession to reaffirm their control, 2-8 to 1-2 in front by the 23rd minute.

Conor O’Donnell finally put an end to that run with a fine score three minutes before the break, only for Lorcan O'Dell to post his second of the half having evaded a series of challenges at the other end. At half-time, DCU were comfortable, with an advantage of 2-9 to 1-3.

When O’Dell worked himself into a scoring position to score a third DCU goal 12 minutes into part two, it made for a 3-10 to 1-4 cushion.

Finnerty, seven minutes later, rounded off a flowing move to smash past Toye, with ATU Donegal at that stage looking like they wish it was postponed as they trailed 4-13 to 1-6, with McSharry scoring a couple of McSharry points.

ATU scorers: Keelan McGroddy 1-0; Jack McSharry 0-2; Liam Gaughan, Conor O’Donnell, Mark McAteer 0-1; Joel Bradley Walsh 0-1, 1f.

DCU scorers: Rob Finnerty 2-3, 1f; Lorcan O'Dell 1-4; Conor Corbett 1-2; Shane Walsh 0-2, 2f; Alex Beirne, Matthew Costello, Paraic Hughes, Sean Jones 0-1.

ATU Donegal: Jonathan Toye (Naomh Padraig); Ferdia Doherty (Naomh Muire), Dylan Dorrian (Milford), Aaron Gillooley (Sean MacCumhaill’s); Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly), Kieran Tobin (St Eunan’s), Keelan McGroddy (Downings); Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Ryan McFadden (Termon); Jack McSharry (Na Cealla Beaga), Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane, Sligo); Mark McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada), Joel Bradley Walsh (Sean MacCumhaill’s), Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines GFC, Louth).

Subs: Eoin Dowling (St Eunan’s) for Corrigan (half-time), Jack Gillespie (Naomh Muire) for McFadden (52), Conal McDermott (St Mary’s Convoy) for Doherty (56), Blake McGarvey (Cloughaneely) and Cian Rooney (Aodh Ruadh) for O’Donnell and McGee (58), Darragh McMenamin (Red Hughs) for McGroddy (60).

DCU: David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna); Tomas Crean (Creggs, Roscommon), (Sean Fitzgerald Barna, Galway), Jamie Grant (Termon, Donegal); Paraic Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford), Conor Brady (Gowna, Cavan), PJ Masterson (Abbeylara, Longford); Bill Carroll (Cappincur, Offaly), Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin, Meath); Keelin McGann (Kenagh, Longford), Shane Walsh (Na Fianna, Meath), Alex Beirne (Naas, Kildare); Lorcan O'Dell (Templeogue Synge Street, Dublin), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers, Cork), Robert Finnerty, (Salthill Knocknacarra, Galway).

Subs: Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s, Donegal) for McGann (29), Ross Marley (Glenfin, Donegal) and Sean Jones (Inishkeen Grattens, Monaghan) for Grant and Corbett (52), Mark Cully (Carbury, Kildare) for Walsh (57),

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)