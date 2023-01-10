Thurles expected to host Waterford's Munster SHC home games

Thurles’ FBD Semple Stadium is expected to host Waterford’s two home Munster SHC games against Limerick and Clare in April and May.

As Walsh Park is unavailable due to a tight reconstruction deadline, the county board must find alternative venues for those games as well as their three home Division 1, Group B games against Dublin, Antrim and Kilkenny this spring.

While those Allianz League fixtures could be moved to Dungarvan’s Fraher Field where the senior footballers play their league matches, Thurles is in line to host the provincial Round 1 game against Limerick on April 23 and Round 3 clash with Clare on May 13.

In 2018, Waterford came to an agreement with Tipperary and Munster GAA to host their provincial round robin game against Cork in Thurles as Walsh Park was deemed unsuitable. Their match with Tipperary was staged in TUS Gaelic Grounds. Three years earlier, the Déise shook hands with Tipperary on their Munster final being played at Semple Stadium despite their opponents having home advantage.

Should Waterford play their home games in Thurles, three of their four fixtures will take place there as they travel to Tipperary for the counties’ final round bout on May 22. Their Round 2 game against Cork takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 30.

Meanwhile, the much-maligned pre-season competitions have been dealt a further blow with the decision by Kildare not to fulfil their O’Byrne Cup group fixture against Westmeath in Kinnegad on Wednesday evening.

Glen Ryan’s side have pulled out of the game, seemingly as they do not have enough players to field a team against Dessie Dolan’s men. It follows Louth’s call to hand Wexford a walkover on Wednesday as they have already guaranteed themselves a home semi-final against Dublin or Offaly in Dowdallshill this weekend and Wexford have been eliminated. Neither Kildare nor Westmeath can reach the semi-finals.

That Dublin-Offaly game will go ahead in Parnell Park on Wednesday (8pm) despite the visitors anticipated to be heavily depleted due to college football. Earlier this week, manager Liam Kearns questioned the GAA’s fixtures schedule as he is expected to be without several Sigerson Cup players.

Wexford coach and former London manager Ciaran Deely slammed Louth’s decision to concede their game, which was due to take place in Hollymount. He posted on Twitter: “Official senior inter county games must be fulfilled. Full stop. Or there must be consequences. Like in every other competition.”