'A teacher, a brilliant broadcaster and a pure rogue' - Tributes paid to the late Paudie Palmer

His fellow travellers behind the microphone made plain their admiration and appreciation for the warmth Paudie brought to their often chilly perches. 
WARMTH: Paudie Palmer at his home near Innishannon village, Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 06:30
Larry Ryan

Maybe it would be fitting to let a listener first sum up how Paudie Palmer made his audience feel. How his talent and generosity of spirit made strangers consider him a friend. 

On Twitter, Graham Whelton reflected on the tragic death of the C103 FM broadcaster and Echo columnist. "Saddened to hear about Paudie Palmer. Never met the man but sounded like a real one of a kind. The most popular Kerryman to ever live in Cork I’d say."

RTÉ's Marty Morrissey tweeted: "Absolutely devastated with the news that Paudie Palmer has died. We shared commentary boxes in Cork, Kerry, Thurles and Croke Park and every day there was a laugh and a story to be shared. I loved his company and he was a brilliant commentator. My sympathies to his family and all at C103 in Cork."

Marty's RTÉ colleague Jacqui Hurley added: "Absolutely devastating news this morning to hear Paudie Palmer has died. Life is incredibly cruel. A teacher, a brilliant broadcaster and a pure rogue. He’ll be sorely missed from the airwaves in @C103Cork but it’s the real-life chats we’ll miss most. He was larger than life."

Michael Corcoran said: "Such sad news to hear, Paudie Palmer lit up the radio with his commentaries over many years, devastated for his family and wide circle of friends."

His great friend, C103's GAA correspondent Finbarr McCarthy, mourned 'a legend': "Heartbreaking news that my friend and colleague of over 30 years has passed away. Travelled the country with him shared countless press boxes and stories. Sincere sympathy to Collette and his family. Cork's 96FM and C103 have lost a legend."

Tributes were posted from many GAAs club in Cork and Kerry and from further afield and Cork great Tony Davis expressed the sadness of the countless people who lived matches through Paudie's words.

"Sadness at the passing of Paudie Palmer. Sincere condolences to family colleagues and many friends. He was some character full of life and mischief. Brilliant at his role with C103 bringing games to life from every corner of Ireland. RIP Paudie."

But Kinsale golfer John Murphy reminded us too of an ecumenical spirit that had time for all sports.

"Rest in Peace Paudie Palmer. An incredibly charismatic man with so much passion for and commitment to his work. Thank you for everything you did for sports in West Cork and beyond, there will never be another quite like you."

A moment's silence took place before the three Munster GAA pre-season games on Sunday and Cork GAA offered its thanks for a lifetime of promotion delivered with passion.  

"Cork GAA are saddened to hear of the death of Paudie Palmer. Paudie has been a brilliant servant to our games over many years. The press box in Cork and around the country will be a lonely place without his presence. Sympathy to his wife and family at this very sad time."

