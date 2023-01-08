No Quinlivan or O'Riordan in Tipp setup, confirms Power 

Tipperary had an easy win over Waterford in the McGrath Cup
Tipp had an early goal from Kevin Fahey

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 15:59
Tomás McCarthy, Gold Coast

McGrath Cup Group B

Tipperary 2-14 Waterford 0-7 

Former All Star attacker Michael Quinlivan isn't part of the Tipperary football panel for the McGrath Cup.

"Not at present," Premier boss David Power confirmed after their 13-point win over Waterford. "He's got work commitments. Our door is open. We're constantly working towards trying to get some of our better players back. 

"Colin O'Riordan is going back to Australia. He was in with us before Christmas but he wants to go back to Australia. That's where it's at really. We're very happy with where our squad is at, we're a lot stronger than we were last year."

Early goals from Sean O'Connor and Kevin Fahey put this game to bed in the first quarter. O'Connor blasted to the roof of the Waterford net after just 18 seconds. On 16 minutes, Conor Cadell and Steven O'Brien set up Fahey for a second green flag. Waterford goalkeeper Ben Kirwan then denied O'Brien with a diving save.

O'Connor finished with 1-3 while 2020 All-Star Conor Sweeney slotted four points. Jack Kennedy converted three dead balls from distance. The second half turned into a stop-start affair as 20 substitutions were made.

Sean Whelan Barrett struck Waterford's opening point after 26 minutes. Conor Murray kicked four frees for the home side. John Devine impressed on his first senior start with two points.

There are 18 new faces are on the Déise squad this season. "We're in a trial situation with our players; we're trying out everyone," explained coach Peter Leahy. "We have 40 on the panel and all 40 have got game time in the McGrath Cup. We've lost a lot of players from last year so we have to develop new talent."

Scorers for Tipperary: S O'Connor (1-3, 2 frees); C Sweeney (0-4, 2 frees, 1 mark); K Fahey (1-0); J Kennedy (0-3, 2 frees, 1 45); M O'Shea, S O'Brien, L McGrath, D Leahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: C Murray (0-4 frees); J Devine (0-2, 1 free); S Whelan Barrett (0-1).

TIPPERARY: M O'Reilly; J Harney, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, L Boland; P Feehan, C Kennedy; C Cadell, M O'Shea, J Kennedy; C Sweeney, S O'Brien, S O'Connor.

Subs: T Doyle for Cadell (HT), M Stokes for C Kennedy (48), D Leahy for J Kennedy (49), T Maher for Harney (50), L McGrath for Sweeney (54), D Brennan for O'Shea (54), J Lawrence for Feehan (61), C Deeley for Boland (61), C O'Mahony for O'Reilly (63).

WATERFORD: B Kirwan; R O'Connell, D Ó Cathasaigh, C Ó Cuirrín; J Keane, C Walsh, L Fennell; M Curry, K Sheehan; B Lynch, S Whelan Barrett, J Devine; D Quirke, C Murray, M Kiely.

Subs: B O'Brien for Ó Cuirrín (HT), C Maguire for Sheehan (43), S Fitzgerald for Quirke (46), A Beresford for Kirwan (49), M Cummins for Keane (49), B Hynes for Devine (49), D Fitzgerald for Kiely (55), D Reidy for Fennell (55), E McGrath-Butler for O'Connell (55), R Browne for Walsh (58), G Duffy for Whelan Barrett (58).

Referee: T McGrath (Limerick)

