Shefflin satisfied with young Galway side's 'big shift'

Galway 3-28

Westmeath 0-20

Galway manager Henry Shefflin was pleased how his experimental side got on top in the second-half to see off a gutsy Westmeath team in an entertaining Walsh Cup clash at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

Galway built on a three-point interval lead to outscore Westmeath by 2-17 to 0-9 after the break on a day when the opposing free-takers Evan Niland and Killian Doyle were superb in testing conditions. The Galway sharpshooter struck 0-17 while Doyle landed a dozen for Westmeath.

“This competition is about giving players an opportunity and I think we very much ticked that box,” said Shefflin. ”It was great to see some of the younger players perform so well and I think the lads put in a big shift.

“The first-half wasn't pretty and we were fortunate to go in ahead, but I thought we were better in the second-half. We opened up a bit more.

“We had Gearóid McInerney at full-back and Conor Whelan at centre-forward and they were the two players from our championship team from last year, but it’s important to have those players in the central positions because there are so many new players who probably don’t know each other that well and it’s important to have that bit of experience and leadership around the place. So, overall, we are happy with this first outing and we’ll go from there.”

The final scoreline does scant justice to a battling Westmeath side but Galway had more options in attack and a much greater spread of scorers.

The sides were level six times during the opening half but Galway struck for the opening goal to lead by 1-11 to 0-11 at the end of an entertaining opening half.

Doyle struck 0-8 for Westmeath in that opening half, seven of them from frees, as he continued the form which earned him an All Star nominee last year.

Galway, fielding just a handful of last year’s championship team, had seven different scorers in the opening half with their hardest working forward Conor Whelan, skippering the side for this clash, the only member of the attack not to score before the break.

But the Kinvara man was involved in setting up several scores, including the goal which edged them ahead at the break when soloed through and debutant Martin McManus from Loughrea supplied a sublime finish.

Westmeath failed to make a couple of goal chances count, with Galway creating the space to pick off points from play.

Galway got on top after the restart with Niland continuing to shoot points from placed balls before McManus got in for his second goal to open up a 2-16 to 0-13 lead after 46 minutes.

Doyle continued to respond but they never looked like getting the goal they needed to mount a comeback.

And it was Galway who finished strongly with Mark Kennedy getting their third goal three minutes from time to seal an impressive win.

Scorers: Galway: E Niland 0-17 (0-14f, 0-2 ‘65s), M McManus 2-1, D O’Shea 0-3, M Kennedy 1-0, A Tuohey 0-2, G McInerney 0-1, S Linnane 0-1, J Cooney 0-1, C Whelan 0-1, D McLoughlin 0-1.

Westmeath: K Doyle 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 ’65), N O’Brian 0-2, M Cunningham 0-1, S McGovern 0-1, J Boyle 0-1, E Keyes 0-1, R Holding 0-1, J Gallagher 0-1.

Galway: D Fahy; J Fitzpatrick, G McInerney, E Lawless; S Ryan, A Tuohey, TJ Brennan; R Murphy, S Linnane; J Cooney, C Whelan, D O’Shea; E Niland, M McManus, D McLoughlin. Subs: T Killeen for Ryan (45), M Kennedy for Whelan (49), S O’Hanlon for Lawless (59), K Hanney for Cooney (61).

Westmeath: N Conaty; D Egerton, C Shaw, J Galvin; K Regan, S Clavin, P Scally; M Cunningham, S McGovern; N O’Brien, K Doyle, J Boyle; S Williams, N Mitchell, D Williams. Subs: A Craig for Scally (half-time), R Holding for Galvin (46), E Keyes for D Williams (47), P Clarke for S Williams (49), P Maxwell for Cunningham (55), E Cuneen for McGovern (60), E Daly for Boyle (60), D Devine for Doyle (63), C Gaffney for Egerton (63), J Gallagher for O’Brien (65)

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).