Blow for Rathmore as Andrew Moynihan to sit out All-Ireland decider 

The key defender suffered an injury in a training game. 
Denis Moynihan, Rathmore manager, during the game against St Mogue's Fethard at Páirc Uí Rinn. 

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 06:42
Stephen Barry

Rathmore have suffered a “severe loss” as they plan for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Galbally Pearses without full-back Andrew Moynihan.

A Kerry minor panellist in 2020, Moynihan helped to lock down the Rathmore defence this year, with a notable goal-saving block in the Munster final against Na Piarsaigh.

However, a hamstring injury over the Christmas break means he’ll likely be cheering on his teammates on All-Ireland final day.

“Unfortunately, Andrew’s after a great year and he’d good intentions for the Kerry under-20s,” said manager Denis Moynihan.

“We got a great break all year but we’d a match between ourselves and he pulled his hamstring fairly badly so he’s a severe loss to us.” 

His prospects of a recovery this week are rated as “doubtful, very much”.

The Rathmore boss otherwise reported on the injury front: “Darragh [Rahilly] got injured last week but he wasn’t too bad, he was fit to play. Other than that, we’ve a full bill of health really.” 

Rathmore had eyes in Mullingar for the Tyrone champions’ victory in the other semi-final, with no time wasted in the eight-day turnaround for the final.

“We haven’t much time but we’ve a fella above at the other game alright just in case we won and we’ll be on video analysis straight away tonight and tomorrow morning to look at the opposition.

“We watched the Ulster final so we know a bit about them. You’re always keeping an eye on things and obviously you set up differently for different teams and it’ll be no different for the final.” 

One area Moynihan will be assessing is their kick-out strategy, which he felt could’ve made more use of their midfield advantage against St Mogue’s.

“The thing about going short is you’ve a lot of work to get the ball out. I thought we could’ve gone a bit longer today because we were dominant in the middle of the field.

“It takes five passes to get a ball from a short one out to midfield, whereas one catch and you’re breaking a defensive set-up if you go long, so we’ll be looking at all them things.” 

