Molumphy names strong Kerry side for Munster Hurling League opener against Cork 

Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy has named a strong side to take on Cork in the Munster Hurling League on Thursday night (Throw-in, 7pm).
Molumphy's charges take on Cork in their opening fixture of the season at Austin Stack Park, and the Waterford native has named a side boasting a number of experienced campaigners, while he has also handed a debut to former under-20 defender Kyle O'Connor.
Jordan and Shane Conway are named on the half-forward line, Michael Leane will martial the midfield and Pádraig Boyle is at number 14 leading the full-forward line.
Fionán Mackessy will anchor the Kerry defence from number six, where he is flanked by Ballyduff's O'Connor and Crotta O'Neill's Seán Weir.
