Molumphy names strong Kerry side for Munster Hurling League opener against Cork 

Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy has named a strong side to take on Cork in the Munster Hurling League on Thursday night (Throw-in, 7pm).

Molumphy's charges take on Cork in their opening fixture of the season at Austin Stack Park, and the Waterford native has named a side boasting a number of experienced campaigners, while he has also handed a debut to former under-20 defender Kyle O'Connor.