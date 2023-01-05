Molumphy names strong Kerry side for Munster Hurling League opener against Cork 

Molumphy's charges take on Cork in their opening fixture of the season at Austin Stack Park
EXPERIENCE: Fionan MacKessy and Cathal McCabe, Kildare in action. Pic: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 11:40
Cian Locke

Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy has named a strong side to take on Cork in the Munster Hurling League on Thursday night (Throw-in, 7pm).

Molumphy's charges take on Cork in their opening fixture of the season at Austin Stack Park, and the Waterford native has named a side boasting a number of experienced campaigners, while he has also handed a debut to former under-20 defender Kyle O'Connor. 

Jordan and Shane Conway are named on the half-forward line, Michael Leane will martial the midfield and Pádraig Boyle is at number 14 leading the full-forward line.

Fionán Mackessy will anchor the Kerry defence from number six, where he is flanked by Ballyduff's O'Connor and Crotta O'Neill's Seán Weir. 

