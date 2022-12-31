The state of play: GAA stalwarts with 30 years at the coalface take stock

Between them, they represented their counties as full-time secretaries for a combined total of 30 years. In Pat Fitzgerald’s case, he had held the role in Clare as a volunteer for 17 years previously. Prior to succeeding Tommy Barrett, Tim Floyd had been co-ordinator of the prominent Tipperary GAA draw for 20 years.

Within six months of each other this year, two fine servants retired from their positions, to be replaced by Deirdre Murphy and Murtagh Brennan. Here, in separate interviews, the Sixmilebridge and Newport men give some thoughts on their hopes and fears for the GAA and some memories of their time as secretary:

John Fogarty: Is the GAA in a good place?

Pat Fitzgerald: I would have always felt in any walk of life that there is room for improvement. A lot of credit is due to people who have brought the GAA to where it is, such as the development of Croke Park to what it is today. I would be concerned about the fabric of society going forward. I just wonder will the younger people be as committed. Their thinking, their approach would be different. As regards volunteerism, there is more of a view now that it’s about money and being recompensed for what you contribute. Free time isn’t being given up as it was before.

When I speak about the fabric of society, that can be regarded in two ways. It can be individualistic but also how we live now where it takes two salaries to run a home and both parents are also contributing domestically. I would differ quite a lot with how the GAA has approached the development of hurling. It’s a unique game, the association is almost 140 years in existence and we only have over 25% of the country playing the game at any successful level. That figure is a failing of the association. I believe there is a significant amount of money being spent on the very weak counties. I am of the view that the GAA should be doing more to bring back the likes of Offaly, Laois, Antrim maybe. Funnel the money into those counties to try and bring them up to the higher tier.

Tim Floyd: I’m certainly optimistic. I don’t think it has never been as strong. Thirty years ago, there was talk of the demise of hurling when only two or three counties but strong but then we saw Clare, Wexford and Waterford come through and the game took off. Okay, it was dominated by Kilkenny and now by Limerick but there is a reasonably good spread and in football the dominance of Dublin is gone, although Kerry are coming back. Club-wise, things are good. The split season is the way forward and we can thrive in it. The biggest threat to clubs is emigration. They are losing three or four players every year and after Covid there is a new outlook. The fears I have for the inter-county game and to an extent the club game are the rising costs associated with it. The fundraising has to be done to match it and so far we have done that and almost all the counties are reporting surpluses. I think the split season has helped in that.

SERVICE: Tim Floyd, former Tipperary County Board Secretary, during the GAA Annual Congress 2020 at Croke Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

JF: Do you believe the provincial structure still serves the GAA best?

Pat Fitzgerald: I was born and bred in the small ball side of the county and I would always have felt more comfortable giving a view about hurling than football. I do think everyone would agree football isn’t in the place it should be. You have a very elite group of teams and then what I would call the fodder. You look at the Leinster championship and indeed the Munster championship at times. I watched a game a few years ago (2015) when Dublin beat Longford by 27 points. There should be no place for that in any games – that's demoralising. Anybody that’s beaten to that extent, they have to say “never again”. Football needs to be taken apart. If they persist with the current structures, eventually you will see younger people not staying with it and they will say “to hell with this”.

Tim Floyd: The ideal thing might be to go national but the provinces, especially the councils, are still very important. I think it’s too big an organisation for it to be completely run centrally from Croke Park. We need our provinces administered in the provinces. In terms of the provincial championships, solely in the area of travelling, they still have relevance. You see in the league where we have to travel north and stay overnight and that’s expensive. Localised, it is not as expensive, and the rivalries are stronger. Our Munster championships, by and large, are good.

JF: What are your highlights during your time as county secretary?

Pat Fitzgerald: First of all, ‘92 (Munster SFC final). Beating Kerry, I’ll never forget being in that dressing room. The Munster hurling final in ‘95 against Limerick in Thurles. That was the first time we broke the duck and then to go on and win the All-Ireland and repeat it in ‘97. They were the higher points, as far as I’m concerned. To serve the association and deal with the clubs and their concerns such as fixtures, which is the lifeblood of the GAA, that was an honour.

Tim Floyd: Winning the ‘20 Munster football final was a standout; it was very emotional. Due to Covid restrictions, I wasn’t at the match but it was probably the most emotional of them all, really. The 2010 All-Ireland hurling final was huge because we had finally gotten over Kilkenny and it was such a breakthrough. Winning that minor football final against Dublin in 2011 was special, especially now when you think of all the great Dublin players that came from that team like Ciarán Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey. It was a massive achievement. Winning the All-Ireland hurling in ‘16 and ‘19 were great days. That 2020 Munster football final will never be forgotten.