'It’s like walking away from your family' - Kieran Kingston on ending Rebel reign

A couple of weeks after Cork lost the All-Ireland quarter-final to Galway in June, Kieran Kingston and his wife Ellen went to Waterville for a few days. Walking and hiking are one of the couple’s favourite hobbies but Kingston took off on his own one afternoon because he needed the time and space to parse through the debris the wreckage of the Galway match had left floating around in his head.

The setting was perfect, the solitude ideal. As Kingston made his way around the Hogs Head loop walk, traipsing across quiet back roads and coastal paths, passing a number of ancient stone forts built by local chieftains in the early 9th century, Kingston gradually began to sort his way through much of the flotsam and jetsam from the overthrown cargo.

The sun was gleaming in the distance across Ballinskelligs Bay, Bolus Head, the Skelligs, Derrynane Bay and Lambs head. By the time Kingston was making his way through the stunning Derrynane National Park, his mind was finally clear. Content. His decision was made. Kingston was stepping away as Cork manager.

“I just knew it was time,” he says. “There was an opportunity to stay on for another term but I had to ask myself if going back would have been for the right reasons. Could I bring any more to the group than I had already given? I just felt that I didn’t have any more to give.”

Kingston had already done an extensive review of the year after the Galway game, but the harshest evaluation had been on himself. The players wanted him to stay but Kingston didn’t feel it would be the best decision for them, or for Cork hurling, going forward.

“One of the greatest strengths a man can have is recognising his weaknesses,” he says. “I had to evaluate what was best for Cork hurling, not for me. Everything else is irrelevant. It was time for a new voice. And Pat Ryan is the right voice at this time for this group of players.”

When Kingston returned home, he hastily arranged a Zoom call with the players, management and backroom team. Emotion was high. Tears were shed. “It was hard,” says Kingston. “But it was bound to be when you, and everyone involved with you, gives so much to a cause. It’s like walking away from your family.”

***

BEFORE Cork played Limerick in a league quarter-final in April 2017, Kingston spoke about the process of beginning to build the house that he and Cork wanted to create. Brick by brick. Row by row.

The foundations had already been put in place by then, but, while the house was taking shape, Kingston was fully aware of how much construction still lay ahead.

“We’ve put the foundations in place and are starting to build the walls,” he said before that 2017 league quarter-final. “Tipp have the house fully furnished. We haven’t even got to the roof, never mind the furniture.”

At the outset of that Munster championship, the majority of the hurling public still felt that the walls could cave in. Not many expected the dwelling to survive the Tipperary hurricane in the championship but by the end of that Munster campaign, Cork’s house was the only one still standing.

The previous year, Kingston’s first as manager, Cork looked to be going nowhere. They just about survived a relegation final against Galway. Tipperary hammered them in the championship before Wexford beat Cork in a championship match for the first time in 60 years. Twelve months later though, Cork really looked like a team on the move.

After setting the wheels in motion and in a new exciting direction, the local expectation everywhere after Cork’s 2017 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Waterford was that Kingston would remain in charge. But he declined an offer from the county board to extend his term in charge.

“I had regrets not staying on after 2017, no question about that,” he says now. “I felt I had a lot more still to give. When I did go back in 2020, I certainly felt it was a case of unfinished business.”

Cork were unlucky not to win the 2018 All-Ireland under John Meyler but Cork did lose something when Kingston departed, more so in personnel than anything else, which was intrinsically bound up in where Cork could have gone if the machine had remained on the same track.

Gary Keegan left and ended up with Liam Sheedy and Tipperary in 2019. The performance analyst Seán O’Donnell went to Limerick and has been there ever since. Pat Ryan moved on before taking over the Cork U-20s.

TUNNEL VISION: Kingston with Cork County Board secretary Kevin O'Donovan at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kingston’s second coming in 2020 was expected to expedite and accelerate the project, and the reconstruction continued. Brick by brick. Row by row. Sixteen of the championship panel in 2020 were under 24. Last year’s extended squad included 17 All-Ireland U-20 winners from 2020 and 2021.

New walls were erected. Others were soon torn down. New plans were drawn up. More were ripped up. Defeat constantly rocked the foundations but Kingston kept searching for the right blueprint.

The search was often all the more difficult again because Kingston’s own son Shane was often part of the collateral damage during the relentless pursuit.

Despite being Cork’s top scorer from play over the past three championship seasons with 6-27, Kingston only played a full 70 minutes in six of Cork’s 14 championship games during that timespan.

He was also dropped for a number of Cork’s big games, including the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final, a match in which he came on and scored 0-7 from play. His goalscoring rate is also underrated; Shane Kingston has scored a goal in six of his last 11 championship games. Cork have only scored 18 goals in the same period.

“One thing I can’t be accused of anyway is nepotism,” says Kingston smiling. “Looking back on it now, there is no doubt I was harder on Shane than I should have been. It was more awkward for Shane than it was for me. I have no problem saying that now but I wouldn’t have said it if I was still the manager.”

GOAL THREAT: eir ambassador and Cork hurler, Shane Kingston. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Kingston never shied away from making hard decisions but that conviction still didn’t make it any easier to carry them out. He didn’t always get it right but supporters always believe that there is someone else better out there.

“I remember asking Hoggie (Patrick Horgan) in my early days about a certain player who was going well in the club championship,” says Kingston. “His answer to me was it’s like comparing the Vauxhall Conference to the Champions League.

“In his opinion that was the gap in standards. As Jimmy (Barry Murphy) used to say to me in my early days with him, ‘You’ll only know after a fella plays against Tipp in Thurles or Kilkenny in Croke Park in championship if he is a hurler’.

"I learned that the hard way - not just from a hurling or a physical perspective, but more so from a mental and commitment perspective. Only special players can play at inter-county level. Very few can carry the weight of that jersey.

“We’re lucky to have so many of those special players but the hardest part of management is having to tell a player that his time is up. I have such respect for players because they dedicate their lives to their playing careers. They’re in the bubble and players often only see or hear what they want to see or hear, and not what they need to see or hear. That is a tough conversation to have. It’s one thing I certainly won’t miss.”

BRAINS TRUST: Cork manager Kieran Kingston, centre, with selectors Ger Cunningham and Diarmuid O'Sullivan in 2019. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

IN his wildest dreams, Kieran Kingston never envisaged he would be the Cork manager. A good player with electric pace, Kingston’s inter-county career was over before he was 25. A second-half substitute in the 1986 All-Ireland final, Kingston scored the equalising point in the 1987 Munster semi-final before scoring the late goal in the drawn final which put Cork two up before Tipp scrambled a replay. But Kingston’s time in a red jersey died a silent death on a cold, bleak day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in October 1989.

Kingston went to block Michael Coleman in a league game against Galway when the accidental follow through caught him on the side of the head and nearly killed him. Kingston wasn’t wearing a helmet. He fractured his skull, losing all nerve feeling on the left side of his head. He nearly lost his eye. He had a plate inserted in his head.

He didn’t train for six months afterwards. Kingston was togged out for the 1990 All-Ireland final win against Galway, but he was there more in spirit than body. “Being brutally honest, I didn’t deserve to be on the panel,” he says now. “To be fair to the management team, they carried me that year.”

Kingston continued to play and coach with his club Tracton until he was 36. He had moved to Douglas by then and was coaching underage and adult teams in Douglas and Tracton when Jimmy Barry Murphy asked Kingston to become a selector when he took over as Cork manager for a second term in 2012.

By 2014, Kingston was coach. “Winning the Munster title in 2014, which was Cork’s first since 2006, was really special,” says Kingston. “It meant even more when it was the last game played in the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It was an honour to coach that group.”

When JBM departed after the 2015 season, Kingston succeeded him. “I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Jimmy,” he says. “Only for Jimmy giving me that opportunity, I would never have ended up in the position I did. I would never have even dreamed that I would be the Cork manager but when you get involved, it mushrooms. In many ways, it spirals out of control. As a good friend of mine Nicky English says, ‘The monster takes over’. And it does.”

The Cork hurling job is one of the biggest beasts because the top line on the job description is to win an All-Ireland. That focus on the manager is more intense than ever now because Cork is experiencing the longest All-Ireland famine in their history. The last decade was the first time Cork went a decade without winning an All-Ireland. Kingston was at the helm last year when Cork surpassed their longest previous All-Ireland famine of 16 years.

“Criticism goes with the job but criticism never honestly bothered me,” he says. “I’m not on social media. I literally don’t have a clue about any of that stuff. Maybe it does bother those around you a bit more but I always had a very measured view of both criticism and compliments.

“When you’re being complimented, who is complimenting you and why? It’s the same with criticism. Is there an agenda in the compliments as well as the criticism? You don’t know. And more often you do know.

“You can’t keep everyone happy but what I will say is that 95% or more of the Cork hurling supporters are absolutely outstanding. It’s the same with hurling supporters around the country. You’ll always get a handful of people who don’t agree with you, or what you’re doing. That’s fine too, but you’re the guy who has to stand in front of the mic afterwards.”

SO NEAR: Cork manager Kieran Kingston walks past the Liam MacCarthy cup before the 2021 final against Limerick. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Most of Kingston’s difficult days were in the last year and a half. The 2021 All-Ireland final hammering forced deep introspection and rigorous self-analysis. The league final defeat to Waterford back in April reopened those old wounds. By the time Cork were beaten by Limerick and Clare in their first two games in the Munster round robin, the pus was oozing out of those lacerations.

Chaos, upset and adversity was circling because public expectation was far higher after reaching two national finals. Yet the anger bubbling after last year’s All-Ireland final hammering was brought to the boil by early May, not just solely because of results, but because Cork had hung their style on a game loaded with risk and ripe to be torn down with any breakdown of the functioning parts. And Limerick’s wrecking of the model twice led supporters to lose faith in the direction Cork were seeking to go.

Kingston though, never did. “Firstly, we had a good year in 2021, apart from the All-Ireland final, obviously,” he says. “We played our final in the semi-final before coming up against a brilliant Limerick team. They played their best, we never showed up and it became the perfect storm. We just had to take it on the chin and move on.

“We had a good league campaign this year but we had some key injury issues going into our first two championship matches, which we kept in-house. When I publicly spoke after the Clare game about the confidence I had in the group, I fully believed it. Our backs were to the wall but I knew leaving Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the Tuesday night after the Clare game that we were going to finish the campaign in a strong manner.”

Wins against Waterford, Tipperary and Antrim – all away – infused Cork with a level of confidence again that they seemed to lose after the league final. The structure and balance of the team were better. Cork were mixing their game up more. They had a much better blend to their style of play. Key players returned to form. The bench was making an impact again. And the scores started to flow. Their 3-30 against Tipp was the highest championship score Cork had hit in normal time since their destruction of Westmeath in the 2019 preliminary quarter-final.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Kieran Kingston and selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The mood and dynamic had completely flipped. Cork were suddenly dangerous again but they blew it all up in smoke against Galway. They missed a raft of goal chances. Cork’s conversion rate was only 47%. Game over. “I honestly found that defeat to Galway far worse than last year’s All-Ireland final,” he says.

Once Kingston decided to walk away, he did so safe in the knowledge that Pat Ryan was ready to step into the job. Ryan always had a strong relationship with Kingston. He would never have entered the frame if Kingston was still interested in staying on for 2023 but, once he decided to walk, Ryan accepted that the timing was finally right.

“Pat’s a brilliant guy,” says Kingston. “He knows all of those young players from having worked with them at U20, but he knows a lot of the older lads too from being there in 2016 and 2017. He has a fantastic hurling brain. Pat is the right man at the right time now.” Fact.

***

LIFE beyond the bubble and off the hamster wheel provides a new perspective. The endless hours of meetings and discussions, the never-ending sequence of phone calls and training and planning, the chaos and frenzy and abnormality of it all has suddenly melted away, replaced by backdrop of serenity and the routine of normality. Walking. Hiking. Travelling. Golfing.

Kingston didn’t do what he ultimately set out to achieve as Cork manager but he kept trying, always striving, always trying to build Cork back into the force it desperately craves to be again. Block by block. Row by row.

“It’s the greatest honour to be asked to manage your own county but it was an absolute privilege to be asked to manage Cork twice,” says Kingston. “I just want to thank the players, all of the management and backroom staff I worked with over the years, especially Sully (Diarmuid O’Sullivan) for his loyalty, knowledge and support as the one guy with me by my side during my five years as manager. His passion and dedication to Cork hurling knows no limits.

“I’d also like to really thank the Cork supporters. I’m one of them again now. And when Cork do win an All-Ireland again, no one will be happier than me.”

Over the last 50 years, there have only been six years when Kieran Kingston hasn’t been involved in hurling during the course of a season, between either playing or coaching underage or adult teams with Tracton, Douglas or Cork.

During two of those years, in 2018 and 2019, Kingston was a pivotal figure in helping to establish Cairde Chorcaí, the fundraising group which has since evolved into the ‘One Cork’ group formed to oversee Cork GAA finances.

For now at least, Kingston’s time is done. Nobody is more entitled to the break.