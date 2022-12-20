Galway's Johnny Coen announces intercounty retirement

The Loughrea clubman, who turns 32 early next year, has been ever present in the Galway team since 2011.
OVER AND OUT: William O'Donoghue of Limerick is tackled by Aidan Harte, left, and Johnny Coen of Galway. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eoghan Cormican

Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winning midfielder Johnny Coen has retired from inter-county hurling.

Coen started out as a corner-back under Anthony Cunningham, and that is where he lined out for the 2012 and 2015 All-Ireland final defeats, but found himself moved out to midfield when Micheál Donoghue took over in 2016 and it was at midfield where he was stationed for the county’s All-Ireland winning campaign the following season.

Following on from Colm Callanan, Aidan Harte, John Hanbury, and Joe Canning, Coen becomes the fifth member of the 2017 All-Ireland winning team to step into retirement.

His time in maroon also saw him win three Leinster SHC medals and two National Leagues.

“It’s been a huge honour and privilege to play senior hurling with Galway. Now the time has come to retire from inter-county after 12 years in the maroon and white. It’s been some journey from corner-back to corner-forward and everything in between,” Coen said in his parting statement on Tuesday evening.

“I would like to thank my wife Meadhbh, my wonderful family and friends for their constant support over the years. We have all enjoyed the journey and have covered every corner of Ireland with the maroon and white.

“I’ve been privileged to share a dressing-room with so many wonderful players and work with great people and great management teams along the way, which I am forever grateful.”

