Corn Uí Mhuirí: Clonakilty smash and grab seals last-eight spot, knocks Tralee CBS out 

Munster Colleges SFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí): Tralee CBS 0-13 Clonakilty CC 2-9

Clonakilty CC came from five points down midway through the second half to complete a smash-and-grab win over Tralee CBS at Ballyvourney on Tuesday afternoon.

The win seals knockout qualification for Clonakilty while last year's Corn Uí Mhuirí runners up are condemned to a third-place finish in the group.

A win or a draw would have been enough to see Tralee CBS top the group and for three-quarters of this contest, they were on script as they led 0-12 to 1-4 and Clonakilty appeared to be on their way out.

But a combination of Tralee profligacy in front of goal and a hunger for victory on the Clon side saw the West Cork side launch a tremendous fightback.

Clon's Philip Flynn closed the gap to four in the 46th minute before Ciaran White - having surged up the field for the Green - was body-checked after laying the ball off to a teammate. After a long delay, there was no card for the offending Clon player and instead, the referee threw the ball in, leaving the Tralee camp furious.

Clonakilty CC registered scores from Timothy Cullinane and Olan O’Donovan in the 52nd and 56th minutes to close the gap to two. From O’Donovan’s point, Sean Collins' kick-out only found a Clon player, allowing Fergal Murphy to score his second goal and suddenly it was Clonakilty in control, leading by one.

Tralee CBS tried hard to get draw Clon back but Darragh Gough drilled over a monster point to increase his side's lead but the Green replied with a Ben Hanafin point. Still all to play for.

But Tralee CBS heads were dropping as Clonakilty, inspired by fullback Dan Twomey, held on to the ball and key forward O’Donovan converted a 64th-minute free which saw them top the group. The win sets up a last-eight clash with Mercy Mounthawk.

FIGHT ANOTHER DAY: Clonakilty Community College players all smiles after defeating Tralee CBS in the Corn Ui Mhuiri game at Ballyvourney. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

It was Tralee CBS that dominated the early exchanges with Sean McElligott controlling the midfield exchanges while Tralee keeper Collins was finding Ciaran White with regularity.

Two early points from Sean McElligott and Hanafin had Tralee CBS off to a dream start but Clonakilty CC hit back in the fourth minute when wing forward Murphy and O’Donovan played a defence-splitting one-two that saw Murphy slip the ball to the Tralee net.

But Tralee CBS had the bit between their teeth and responded with a succession of points with Jerh Brosnan and Kerins O’Rahillys senior player Hanafin kicking some superb points as Clonakilty were missing the target.

Tralee CBS retired 0-9 to 1-2 in front but they were undone by a late Clon fightback and fortuitous goal and while Collins will blame himself, he had saved Tralee earlier in the game with a stunning save.

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: F Murphy (2-0), O O’Donovan (2fs), and T Cullinane (0-3 each), D Gough (0-2, 1f) and P Flynn (0-1).

Scorers for Tralee CBS: B Hanafin (0-4), J Brosnan (0-3), S McElligott and A McDonagh (0-2 each), D Cunnane and L Rochford (0-1 each).

TRALEE CBS: S Collins (Kerins O’Rahillys); J O’Donoghue (John Mitchels), B Donnellan (Churchill), N Rogers (Na Gaeil); J Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys), C White (John Mitchels), C Browne (Austin Stacks); S McElligott (St Senans), L Óg O’Connor (Ardfert); B Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahillys), J Brosnan (Moyvane), E Cahill (Austin Stacks); A McDonagh (Ardfert), D Cunnane (John Mitchels), R O’Driscoll, J Rochford (Ballyduff).

Subs: M Lanigan (Churchill) for L Óg O’Connor (46), A Kerins (John Mitchels) for L Rochford (46), D Gavin (Ballymac) for L Rochford (53).

CLONAKILTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); D McCarthy (Ibane Gaels), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), S O’Regan (Clonakilty); S Bailey (Kilmeen), F McCarthy (Clonakilty), C Twohig (Kilmeen); J Twomey (Clonakilty), A Cullinane (do); F Murphy (do), T Cullinane (Owen Gaels), T O Buachalla (Ibane Gaels); D Gough (Clonakilty), P Flynn (Ibane Gaels), O O’Donovan (do).

Subs: J Bailey (Kilmeen) for T Ó Buachalla (42), E Hodnett (Carbery Rangers) for F McCarthy (42), T Ó Buachalla for F Murphy (60).

Referee: B Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final line-up:

Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster U19 ‘A’ Football) quarter-finals: (A) St Francis College Rochestown v St Flannan's; (B) CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS; (C) St Brendan's Killarney v Hamilton HS, Bandon; (D) Clonakilty v Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee.

Semi-finals (A v B, C v D) on Sat, Jan 28; Final Sat Feb 11.

*The last eight ties will be played on Wed., January 18