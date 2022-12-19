Austin Stacks appoint ex-Limerick boss Billy Lee as their new manager

TRALEE'S storied Austin Stacks club has appointed former Limerick manager Billy Lee to guide their senior footballers in 2023. The Rock Street club confirmed Monday that Lee has been appointed to replace Wayne Quillinan, who will manage the Kerry minors next season.
Austin Stacks will play in the intermediate grade next season, having fallen foul of the ruthless Club championship structure this year. It will be Billy Lee's second stint in the Stacks dressing room as he was part of Steven Stack's backroom team in 2016. He was also part of the Feale Rangers management team this season who, ironically, beat Stacks in the quarter-finals.
Said Austin Stacks chair, Shane Lynch: ”Billy’s experience and proven ability to manage at a club and intercounty level are the key qualities we were looking for in our selection process. His enthusiasm, passion for the game and strong connection to Stacks has been very evident in our discussions with Billy over recent weeks and he is the right man to take the senior team forward.
"While 2022 didn’t turn out as we would have hoped, Billy takes over a fundamentally strong senior team setup following the tremendous work put in both by the players and Wayne and his management team over the past five years."
Lee guided Limerick to Division 2 of the Allianz League and to a Munster SFC final this year against eventual All-Ireland champions Kerry.
It looks like all four Tralee Clubs will have new management teams in place as Na Gaeil have appointed Paul Fitzmaurice as their new manager to replace Mark Bourke, Bryan Hickey from Skellig Rangers and former South Kerry star is the new John Mitchels boss while William Harmon has made no secret of the fact that he is stepping away from Kerins O’Rahillys once they exit the All-Ireland Club series sometime in January.