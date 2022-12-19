Austin Stacks appoint ex-Limerick boss Billy Lee as their new manager

TRALEE'S storied Austin Stacks club has appointed former Limerick manager Billy Lee to guide their senior footballers in 2023. The Rock Street club confirmed Monday that Lee has been appointed to replace Wayne Quillinan, who will manage the Kerry minors next season.

Austin Stacks will play in the intermediate grade next season, having fallen foul of the ruthless Club championship structure this year. It will be Billy Lee's second stint in the Stacks dressing room as he was part of Steven Stack's backroom team in 2016. He was also part of the Feale Rangers management team this season who, ironically, beat Stacks in the quarter-finals.