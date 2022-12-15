Association won't lose money on GAAGO expansion, insists Larry McCarthy 

GAA President Larry McCarthy has insisted that the decision to expand the GAAGO service and essentially develop a 'television network' won't cost the association financially.

With Sky Sports pulling out of the GAA broadcast market, GAAGO - which is equally owned by the GAA and RTÉ - will fill the void and stream 38 championship matches exclusively in 2023.

Speaking at today's launch of the enhanced product, which was initially brought onto the market in 2014, McCarthy said that the GAA will be able to 'wash our face at the very minimum' when it comes to the financial side of things.

Grainne McElwain will present coverage alongside analysts Michael Murphy, Marc Ó Sé, Paddy Andrews, Seamus Hickey, Tommy Walsh and Eoin Cadogan, with more names to be added.

Fans can access 38 live or on-demand matches in HD quality for a special launch price of €59 until the end of this month, before it moves to €79. Various other packages will also be available.

Asked if the GAA is losing out commercially, from the switch from Sky to GAAGO, McCarthy said: "No, we're not. Because there was a rights bid made by GAAGO and that was somewhat close to the equivalent of what we would have been getting from Sky. So no, we're not losing anything on it.

"It's a balancing act and obviously we'll know an awful lot more at the end of the year. But Noel Quinn and Peter McKenna (in the GAA) are quite confident, and the GAAGO team and RTÉ are quite confident, that the price points are good and that we're going to wash our face at the very minimum.

"Also, I'm assuming, without knowing the details of it, that we'll have ad revenue so the figures, they will work. But you're right, it's a logistical challenge essentially putting a television network out into the fields. It'll be good, I have no doubt."

McCarthy said that it became clear through the period of the pandemic that GAA fans are comfortable paying for streaming services.

"It's a pay model but we learned over Covid that people are quite willing to pay and the resistance to paying and having stuff behind a paywall diminished significantly," he said. "Counties are doing it all the time and people don't have any hesitation in paying whatever they're paying.

"The value is incredible and what I like about it in particular is that we're giving GAA members, through Foireann, a discount and we're giving clubs a discount. We're identifying our own members as being important in this, even though it is a commercial entity."

GAA fans may view the idea of paying money to a service operated by the GAA and RTÉ as more palatable than paying Sky Sports for a subscription.

On this issue, McCarthy said: "Our resistance to paywalls diminished over Covid. Then you kind of have to maybe ask the question, was it the paywall or was it because it was going to Sky? But so many of us now are paying for streaming services that I think that resistance has diminished significantly."