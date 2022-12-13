Laois stalwart Ross Munnelly calls time on intercounty career after 20 seasons

Laois veteran Ross Munnelly has confirmed his senior inter-county football retirement after 20 seasons.

The Arles-Kilcruise man, who turns 40 later this month, made his senior debut for The O’Moore County under Mick O’Dwyer in their famous 2003 Leinster SFC winning season.

Thanking Kerry legend O’Dwyer for giving him his senior start and later captaining Laois in 2005 when they were beaten in an All-Ireland quarter-final by Armagh, Munnelly announced on social media: “I wrote this note with a smile, as the time feels right to conclude my inter county playing days.

“Thank you Micko for giving me the chance to achieve my dream of playing for Laois in 2003. It has been both a privilege and an honour.

“My family have been my most loyal supporters and greatest inspiration. I will be forever grateful to my club Arles Kilcruise and all the people I shared the last 20 seasons with. An amazing experience with learnings and friendships that will last forever. Happy Christmas and thank you”

Munnelly played in all four divisions and the forward managed to score in all 20 seasons. An All-Star nominee in 2003, ‘05 and ‘06, he was part of two International Rules series in 2005 and ‘13.