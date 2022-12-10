Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain All-Ireland senior club title

Olivia Divilly and Chloe Miskell kicked a combined 0-9 as Kilkerrin-Clonberne successfully defended their title with a convincing win over Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne
Kilkerrin-Clonberne retain All-Ireland senior club title

CHAMPIONS: Louise Ward of Kilkerrin-Clonberne lifts the trophy following the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Championship Final between Donaghmoyne and Kilkerrin-Clonberne at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 19:10
Daire Walsh

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-13 Donaghmoyne 0-7 

Olivia Divilly and Chloe Miskell kicked a combined tally of 0-9 at Croke Park on Saturday as Kilkerrin-Clonberne successfully defended their currentaccount.ie All-Ireland senior club championship title with a convincing win over Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne.

After securing their maiden senior national crown against Cork outfit Mourneabbey at the beginning of the calendar year, Kilkerrin-Clonberne once again marked themselves as the finest club team in the land. Cora Courtney led the way for Donaghmoyne with three points from play, but the Farney side ultimately came up short on the day.

Within the opening five minutes of the contest, Eva Noone, Miskell, Olivia Divilly and team captain Louise Ward had all raised white flags for Kilkerrin-Clonberne. Donaghmoyne were struggling to establish the same sort of attacking foothold, but wing-forward Amy Garland eventually got them off the mark with an 11th-minute point.

There were a couple of nervous moments for Kilkerrin-Clonberne either side of the first-quarter mark, but a second point from Louise Ward helped to ease any nerves the Tribeswomen might have been experiencing.

There was an abundance of experience in the Donaghmoyne ranks, however, and the Monaghan outfit came to life thanks to a brace of superb points by the influential Cora Courtney.

Nevertheless, Kilkerrin-Clonberne kept their composure and unanswered scores from the attacking duo of Lynsey Noone and Olivia Divilly (two) ensured the Connacht side brought a 0-8 to 0-3 buffer into the half-time break.

Olivia Divilly was one of Galway’s leading lights in this year’s inter-county championship and her fourth point on the restart edged Kilkerrin-Clonberne a step closer to another national crown. Miskell doubled her own personal haul on 38 minutes, but Willie Ward’s charges suffered a temporary set-back when defender Hannah Noone was sent to the sin-bin moments later.

Although Donaghmoyne inside forward Cathriona McConnell kicked a superb score in her absence – and Lauren Garland rattled the crossbar with a speculative shot – Miskell’s two-point salvo left Kilkerrin-Clonberne in an even stronger position for Noone's eventual return on the stroke of 50 minutes.

Olivia Divilly once again split the posts off a close-range free to put nine points between the sides with the final whistle approaching. While Donaghmoyne finished strongly with successive scores from sisters Rosemary Courtney (two) and Cora Courtney, Kilkerrin-Clonberne were full value for a six-point triumph.

Scorers for Kilkerrin-Clonberne: O Divilly 0-5 (3f), C Miskell 0-4, L Ward 0-2, E Noone (f), L Noone 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donaghmoyne: C Courtney 0-3, R Courtney 0-2, A Garland, C McConnell 0-1 each.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Finnegan; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey, C Miskell.

Subs: N Divilly for Finnegan (47), S Fahy for Mee (52), M Flanagan for L Noone (53), Caitlin Boyle for Morrissey (58), Caoimhe Boyle for Miskell (59).

Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan, A Callan; F Courtney, S Courtney, E Traynor; C Courtney, E McElroy; A Garland, R Courtney, S McConnell; C McConnell, L Garland, A Burns.

Subs: G Comiskey for A Burns, A McElroy for S McConnell (both 53), D Collier for A Callan, J Courtney for Geoghegan, S Burns for A Garland (all 59).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

More in this section

Longford Slashers’ celebrate 10/12/2022 Shannon brace leads Longford Slashers to intermediate glory
Kerins O’Rahilly's v Newcastle West - AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final Tommy Walsh stars as Kerins O'Rahillys secure maiden Munster title
Mallow claim Cork U19 A football championship Mallow claim Cork U19 A football championship
<p>JUBILATION: The Kerins O’Rahillys team celebrate at the end of the game. Pic: INPHO/Ken Sutton</p>

William Harmon praises Rahillys' battling qualities

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s