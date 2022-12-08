Alan Cadogan looking to put 'disappointing' year behind him

In the 2022 championship, Alan Cadogan had a total of four possessions. From that scarcity he produced an almighty purse: three points in less than 20 minutes.

It was not enough as Galway eked out a one-point victory in that quarter-final tie. His career has included impactful cameos in the past. The Douglas forward first burst onto the scene in 2014 with a man of the match showing in a win over Waterford. Five years later, he came off the bench and struck three scores as Cork defeated reigning champions Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Yet in this campaign he was only called upon once. Compounding a frustrating year collectively and individually.

“Personally, it was disappointing,” he says, speaking at the Rebels’ Bounty draw.

“I wasn’t getting much game time. Look, that is the luck of the draw. Only 15 can start and five come on.

“Thankfully I got a chance against Galway. Things didn’t go our way, but those 20 minutes showed I suppose what I am capable of doing. My own personal point of view, it was nice to finish on that note.”

At times his career has been terrorised by injuries. Not this time. As he mingles in the bowels of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the constant opening remark centres around his physical condition. ‘How’s the body?’ You struggled with injuries this year?’ Not quite. In the club championship, he played all four games as they reached the last eight, notching 0-11.

There was almost no injury trouble this year. The body? Each question is met with a stock answer and a smile: “All good, thank god.

“I’d a small calf injury in the league against Clare the first night but besides that the body was all good,” he later explains. “Training away, no injuries whatsoever. Just wasn’t in the management’s plans. That is the way sport is.”

Since his debut the game has changed utterly. For players like Cadogan, the task is maintaining maximum effort even if it means minimal reward. Inside forwards must provide a constant option, running sideline to sideline in search of a space. A challenge? One he relishes.

“That is what it is about now. Getting it to a platform, getting the ball inside. If you ask any inside forward line that is what is required of you. That is the job you have to do.

“Look it can be taxing as well but lads are so well conditioned now that you actually prepare for that. That is why teams are back in December, January, months before championship. Some fellas enjoy it. Thankfully I do and that is my role.”

Onto the Pat Ryan era. It’s a familiar head over the same broom but somehow it still feels overwhelmingly new. The new manager knows almost all of this group intimately. He served under Kieran Kingston as a coach previously and steered the Cork U20 hurlers to All-Ireland titles in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan hasn’t promised sweeping change. Cadogan had a conversation and knows precisely where he stands heading into the new year.

“It is a clean slate for myself personally and the group. We worked with Pat in 2016 and 2017 when he was coach. He knows over 90% of the group between senior, the older lads like myself, Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and the U20s in the last few years. There is a bit of freshness there with a whole new backroom team. We are only getting together now but everyone is optimistic.

“I’m 30 next year. I’m the fifth oldest in the panel. You have that conversation, he said to me it doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are. What date is on your birth cert. If you can do a job for me, you will be in my plans. It is great, that is refreshing to hear.”