Same spree different result for stellar Walsh

Leinster club SFC final: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 1-12 The Downs (Westmeath) 0-8

Two Croke Park finals, two almost identical scoring feats yet two very different outcomes for Galway All-Star Shane Walsh.

Back in July, the then Kilkerrin-Clonberne club man scored nine points for Galway in the All-Ireland final - four frees and a converted 45 - though came up agonisingly short against Kerry.

This time around, Walsh's nine-point haul - five frees and a converted 45 - elevated his adopted Kilmacud Crokes to AIB Leinster club title success, the Stillorgan side retaining the crown for the first time.

Of the nine points, seven came from his right foot, two from his left, as he displayed his remarkable skillset yet again and propelled the south Dubliners through to the January 7/8 All-Ireland semi-final against Kerins O'Rahillys or Newcastle West.

Crokes were at their best in the first half when, aided by a stiff wind and an early Shane Cunningham goal - Walsh supplied the ball in for that one too - they reeled off 1-8 without response at one stage to open up an 11-point lead by half-time. When Walsh converted two more frees after the restart, the gap was out to 13.

"Look, that's what he can do, he has that ability," said Crokes manager Robbie Brennan of Walsh. "He's a bit of a genius with the ball and it's good that he can show it out there for us on those kinds of days.

"He was sick for the last game so I think you saw that bit of a difference, the extra spark in him today. Obviously the scoring is huge from Shane but defensively he puts in a big shift as well, which is a big part of what we do."

Brennan isn't doling out the cliches there, he and his management really do insist on miserliness at the back. For the second game running, they held the opposition scoreless from play until the second half. Westmeath's Luke Loughlin, The Downs' main man, scored their only point in the first half, from a free, and it wasn't until he split the posts again in the 44th minute that they celebrated a score from play.

Lar Wall's side, completing the full circle of a first Leinster final for the club since 1972, and a defeat to Dublin opposition similar to that occasion 50 years ago, did battle on throughout the second half and got the margin down to a respectable seven points.

That was courtesy of bursts of four and three points without response and a strong kick from the bench with substitutes Dean Egerton, Tom Tuite and Harry Caulfield registering 0-4 between them.

But they never looked like pulling this one from the fire and ultimately were left to rue the influence of Walsh.

"Shane was a bit subdued the last day and I was actually fearful he'd come to life today, as he did in the All-Ireland," said The Downs boss Wall.

"I stood out there watching him in the All-Ireland, thinking, 'How would you mark him?' He's just very hard to stop, he has pace, he has power and he can score.

"We did the best we could on him. If you're on top, you might have some chance but when you're swimming against the tide it's very hard to contain Shane Walsh as well, he's a top quality player."

Three-time All-Star Paul Mannion looked on from the sideline following ankle surgery as his teammates secured the club's sixth provincial title.

It remains to be seen if he could potentially feature in that All-Ireland semi-final next month though medics have given him a late January return date.

"He's only nine days since he had the screws removed but he's doing rehab," said Brennan. "He's just one of these guys, these top athletes, he recovers quickly.

"We'll see if Santy delivers a nice Christmas present for us! He's doing his rehab but the end of January is the actual prognosis for him being back so it's whether he can get ahead of that."

Brian Sheehy will at least have just one game to focus on at that stage. The solitary Crokes dual player was an unused sub having earlier played the whole game for the hurlers in their loss to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

"Our S&C guy came to me at half-time to say, 'Look, he looks absolutely shattered'," said Brennan of his decision to not use Sheehy. "It probably wouldn't have been fair to bring him on at that stage. Had it been closer, potentially we might have but I didn't feel there was a need to risk him so we just left him off."

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: S Walsh (0-9, 5 frees, 1 45); S Cunningham (1-0); A Jones, R O'Carroll, C O'Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for The Downs: L Loughlin (0-3, 1 free); T Tuite (0-2, 1 free); N Mitchell (1 free), Dean Egerton, H Caulfield (0-1 each).

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O'Brien; A Jones, R O'Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; S Horan, S Walsh, C O'Connor; H Kenny, S Cunningham, D Mullin.

Subs: T Fox for Horan (42); P Purcell for Cunningham (45); C O'Shea for O'Connor (51); L Ward for Mullin (59); J Kenny for H Kenny (59-full-time, blood).

THE DOWNS: T Martin; E Burke, P Murray, Darragh Egerton; C Coughlan, M Kelly, J Moran; C Drumm, N Mitchell; I Martin, C Nolan, J Lynam; A Kilmartin, L Loughlin, K O'Sullivan.

Subs: O Murphy for Kelly (25); Dean Egerton for Kilmartin (36) T Tuite for O'Sullivan (47); L Moran for Martin (55); H Caulfield for Lynam (60).

Ref: M Deegan (Laois).