Hat-trick hero Beston puts a ring on it for Ballygiblin

Munster Club JHC Final: Ballygiblin (Cork) 3-12 St Kieran’s (Limerick) 0-11

Shane Beston dedicated his man-of-the-match performance in the AIB Munster club JHC final at Mallow on Sunday to his new wife Emma Coughlan. The scorer of three first-half goals (he finished with 3-3), it was his brilliance that broke St Kieran’s hearts.

Thirty-two-year-old Beston, who got married on Saturday, missed out due to injury last year. He said there was never a doubt he would play.

“Everyone was saying to me during the week, will you play. I was always going to play. We put in so much effort throughout the year, I owed it to the lads. And I had the blessing of my wonderful wife to let me play.

“The wedding was a great celebration with all my friends and family. I enjoyed it immensely and I was lucky that Emma is so understanding. That was dedicated to her really. I’m so proud.

“We left Kinsale around half-ten this morning. Yesterday obviously was our wedding day, so I wasn’t thinking fully on the game until this morning. Maybe that helped. I wasn’t too nervous coming into it, not over-thinking it.

“I don’t think I ever scored three goals in a game. You couldn’t make it up. I was just talking to my father and he said it was Roy of the Rovers stuff, and it was.

“Every ball just seemed to break to me for some reason. The boys were working hard, I was just getting the breaks.”

While the story of the day was unquestionably Beston, Ballygiblin and captain Fionn Herlihy created history by winning back-to-back provincial junior titles.

Once Beston netted his opening goal in the 13th minute, they looked the more probable to advance. Wind-assisted St Kieran’s were over-reliant on their hard-working captain Ian Mackessy for flags.

Ballygiblin went with Cathail O’Mahony and Seán O’Sullivan in the inside forward line, and Joseph O’Sullivan moving further out the field around the breaking ball.

Beston’s 17th minute major pushed them 2-2 to 0-3 ahead.

But it was his third green flag deep in stoppage (eight minutes due to an injury to James Muckell) that gave the Avondhu team a decisive edge, 3-2 to 0-7 at the break.

Prior to that, the west Limerick outfit had opportunities to draw level. Their growing wide count was becoming a problem.

The defending champions won the second-half 10 points to four, mainly through Joseph O’Sullivan who outscored Mackessy through placed balls.

What we are seeing is being driven by manager Dave Moher and coach Ronan Dwane, who have their charges playing exactly the way they want.

Mark Keane, Cathail O’Mahony, Joseph O’Sullivan and Darragh Flynn will always be the headliners, but there are so many unsung heroes that have developed this squad into such a formidable unit.

For instance, wing-back Barry Coffey who instigated the first goal. Behind him at corner-back is Lorcan Finn, who rarely puts a foot wrong. Defensively they came up trumps again, conceding only twice from play.

Even though they only had two scorers, things are moving along nicely.

They await the winners of next weekend’s Leinster final involving Horsewood (Wexford) and Commercials (Dublin), with the All-Ireland semi-final pencilled in for December 17/18.

And there is further good news for the Ballygiblin band of supporters. Star man Beston will be available for selection.

“There is no honeymoon until February. We are looking forward to the All-Ireland campaign. The boys didn’t get over the line last year. There is definitely motivation to try and get back there again.

“But look, we will enjoy this. It is unbelievable they are after doing two Munsters in-a-row. It is special. We have a lot of celebrating to do.”

He never said a truer word.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: S Beston (3-3), J O’Sullivan (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65).

Scorers for St Kieran’s: I Mackessy (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), D Treacy (0-1).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, D Barry, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (29 inj), D Sheehan for M Lewis (53).

ST KIERAN’S: C Ambrose; D Mulcahy, P McCarthy, A Heffernan; J B Hartnett, B McCarthy, C McEnery; S Ryan, M Shine; D Treacy, J McCarthy, C Mann; E McEnery, J Muckell, I Mackessy (Capt).

Subs: D Nolan for J Muckell (11 inj), A Molyneaux for C Mann (43), M Flynn for D Nolan (52).

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary).