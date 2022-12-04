Fifty-four scores as defiant Erin's Own outlast Kilshannig in Cork final thriller

Cork JAHC final (replay): Erin’s Own 1-30 Kilshannig 3-20 (aet).

ERIN'S incredible economy kept them in this Cork JAHC final replay they never led until the 59th minute and saw them over the line in extra time. They shot a near-perfect 1-30 from 33 shots across the 80 minutes to claim the Caherlag club's first title at this level.

Certainly, Mark Collins can be forgiven his wide. He shot an almost perfect 0-19 from 20 attempts, including six points in an extra time period Erin’s Own won by 0-8 to 0-4.

Level a remarkable 15 times in their 0-16 apiece draw a fortnight ago, this game was never level until Jack Kearney’s 63rd-minute equalising point for a Kilshannig side who led for almost the full hour.

That lead was only snatched away in the 59th minute when Shane Murphy whipped the sliotar to the net. Pandemonium. For the first time, Erin’s Own led, and not for the last.

1-22 to 3-16 at full-time but in extra time, it was a different story. Erin’s Own’s momentum proved unstoppable. Collins’s five frees and a Tom Foley point left it 1-28 to 3-18 at half-time.

Collins added his third point from play, cancelled out by a Jack Twomey free, before Tom Dillon stopped a dropped shot from Evan O’Sullivan crossing the goal-line.

Cian O’Callaghan added another insurance point which wasn’t necessary thanks to Dillon saving from a Jack Twomey free and Dermot Twomey’s follow-up being blocked away. Diarmuid O’Sullivan’s final attempt for Kilshannig whistled over the bar.

A sixth-tier final played to an excellent standard, it delivered excitement in droves as Erin’s Own went an hour without missing a shot before their first wide in injury time, from a Collins free.

Kilshannig had the better of the first half but Erin’s Own’s perfect shooting kept them within arm’s length. The North Cork side led 2-8 to 0-12 but Erin’s Own scored with all 12 of their shots while Kilshannig returned 10 scores from 20 efforts.

Kilshannig had the goals, however, and all of the goal chances too. Jack Twomey rattled the net in the fifth minute after Paddy Walsh did well to get his pass away before Damien Murphy sent a shot whistling wide and Dillon saved from Walsh and Eoin O’Sullivan.

The most between them was four points after Murphy found the net in the 26th minute when Dillon failed to control a weak Jack Twomey shot. Murphy, who didn’t start the drawn game, was full of energy in scoring 1-3.

On the resumption, Kilshannig had their third goal. Bill Curtin made a storming run from his own half to the opposition box. The pass seemed to be the wrong option but Jack Twomey made it the right one, cutting back against the grain to score. 3-9 to 0-12 now.

Curtin and Kieran Twomey controlled the half-back line, assisting 1-6 between them, as Kilshannig showed their intent to keep Erin’s Own’s elder statesmen on the move with quick puck-outs keeping the game at a breathless pace.

But the Glounthaune men’s better hurling told in the end.

Dillon made a fine save to deny Jack Twomey a hat trick to set it all up. Collins ended the hour with 0-13, including two catches from puck-outs; one pointed himself, the other laid on for Shane Murphy.

Three times they hauled their way back within two points, the latter after Collins’ 57th-minute free. Jack Twomey turned down a pointable free, going short to Dermot Twomey, whose goal effort, under pressure, was pulled wide.

In fact, the wides tally said it all: Kilshannig 17, Erin’s Own 2.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: M Collins (0-19, 16 frees); S Murphy (1-3); C O’Callaghan (0-3); A O’Sullivan (0-2 each); G O’Mahony, A Power, T Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilshannig: J Twomey (2-7, 0-4 frees); D Murphy (1-3); É O’Hanlon (0-3); K Twomey (1 free, 1 65), K O’Hanlon, J Kearney (0-2 each); Diarmuid O’Sullivan (0-1).

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; C O’Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, G O’Mahony; I O’Mahony, C McDonnell, S Broderick; A O’Sullivan, R O’Regan; S Murphy, M Collins, A Power; W Fenton, J Sheehan, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: S Horgan for Sheehan (36), T Foley for Power (36), R Blackton for McDonnell (43), M Murphy for Fenton (46), J McMahon (capt) for C O’Sullivan (57), C O’Sullivan for McMahon (e-t), A Power for Horgan (69), S Power for O’Regan (76), Sheehan for A O’Sullivan (79).

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney; C O’Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin; K Twomey, B Curtin (capt), E Bourke; C Murphy, Darragh O’Sullivan; J Twomey, P Walsh, É O’Hanlon; Eoin O’Sullivan, K O’Hanlon, D Murphy.

Subs: D Twomey for Eoin O’Sullivan (39), J Kearney for Darragh O’Sullivan (50), Evan O’Sullivan for C Murphy (h-t e-t), Diarmuid O’Sullivan for D Murphy (HT, ET).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon).