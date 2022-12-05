Contrasting emotions for old friends O’Donnell and Connellan

A lifetime ago, Fergal O’Donnell and Don Connellan stood side-by-side in Galway for the Connacht decider. Eventually they would win the title twice, 1998 and 2001.

Over two decades later they faced each other on the sideline as Moycullen claimed the Connacht title with a seven-point win over Tourlestrane.

This time Connellan was content; O’Donnell left disappointed.

“I meet him out on the pitch,” said the Moycullen manager post-match. “In fairness to him, the first person to speak to me and shake my hand was Fergal O'Donnell. An absolute gentleman. We played football together and worked together.”

Modern football is now defined by best-laid plans and executing them. After a cagey opening half hour, the margin was just one. Then Moycullen deployed their reliable kick-out press and kicked four points in a row.

“We always like to do that,” explained Connellan. “If you can put the opposition keeper under pressure, it is a platform. That said, we got the scores early in the second half which kind of settled us down and at the same allowed us to play the type of football we want to play.”

O’Donnell was left to rue poor execution in the first half. With the breeze at their backs, the Sligo champions failed to make it count with several passes inside tumbling out over the end line.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough about this group of players and the club. Look it, I’m a blow-in. Gerry (McGowan) and Eamonn (O’Hara) started the journey, they won the five, and Kevin Johnston came in then.

“The effort of these lads, I played in Connacht club finals myself and was beaten. We’d often put down maybe that fellas hadn’t 100% committed along the way. But for these guys, one to 40, the effort they put in is huge.”

The march to this stage had many frontiers. A campaign that started with a three-point victory over An Spidéal in the same ground. The margin in the Galway quarter-final and final was one single point. In the semi-final Strokestown brought them to extra-time. On they go.

“We've had a lot of hard challenges. Dig deep on numerous occasions and again today. We’re glad to be at this stage and take a break now; get ready for the next day.”