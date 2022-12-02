Oisin O'Rorke: Balancing club duties with intercounty bit-role 'frustrated me'

Oisin O'Rorke admits life as an inter-county inbetweener with Dublin in 2021 was a new and at times frustrating experience which ultimately left him unfit for club hurling.

O'Rorke has been arguably Kilmacud Crokes' most influential player this season, driving them to Sunday's AIB Leinster club final.

New Dublin manager Micheal Donoghue will have noted the form of the attacker who, ironically, top scored for the Dubs in Donoghue's last game in charge of Galway - the 2019 Leinster championship loss at Parnell Park.

O'Rorke struck nine points on that landmark occasion, helping to knock Galway out of the Championship, though all eight of his appearances in the Covid-19 affected 2021 season with Dublin came as a substitute and he wasn't part of the 2022 panel at all.

O'Rorke said he effectively fell between two stools in 2021 - not a Dublin regular but also not able to focus 100% on club duties.

"I was in with Dublin last year and I wasn't getting much game time and I think I went a long time without actually playing a full game of hurling, something like eight or nine months with the way it worked out," said free-taker O'Rorke, who hit 0-9 in this season's county final and 0-11 in each of his two provincial outings.

"If you're not playing the actual matches then you probably get left behind so I came back to Crokes last year and I wasn't match-fit and it took me a while to get back up to match fitness, maybe towards the end of the championship last year with Crokes. I've just been playing games this year so my fitness has been there from the start and I think that's helped massively."

O'Rorke agreed that for the players on the tail end of inter-county panels, it can be a difficult experience.

"Yeah, definitely, I think it kind of depends on how many years you're on the panel, or what age you are," he said. "Obviously if you're a young lad coming onto the team and you're not quite getting on the starting team, then maybe it's fair enough to take that role and try to progress.

"Whereas the stage I was at, I was 24 or 25 and I was on the team a few years and I felt like I should be pushing on a bit and getting more game time and the fact that I wasn't kind of frustrated me.

"And when I wasn't fit playing games with Crokes, that was the straw that broke the camel's back. Like, I was not going to let playing for Dublin impact on my ability to play for Crokes."

The question now is whether O'Rorke is open to a recall. If he stars against Ballyhale Shamrocks in the provincial decider, Donoghue will have no option but to pursue him.

"I'm not too sure at the moment, I've just really enjoyed this year with Crokes and being there from the start, training away and playing loads of games, it's been great," said O'Rorke. "I think I'm just going to focus on this for the minute and we'll see what happens after that."