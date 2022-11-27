Newcastle West boss praises side for creating 'their own bit of history'

Newcastle West manager Jimmy Lee commended his players for creating "their own bit of history" in reaching only the club’s second-ever Munster senior football final.

“We’re extremely proud of them young lads. They have given us everything. They go to the well all the time. The likes of the Iain Corbetts, the Mike McMahons, the older lads... a Munster final is a big thing for them. They have made some achievement. They’ve created their own bit of history in going back-to-back and now reaching a Munster final. I’m extremely proud of them.

“It was never going to be a handy draw but we had belief in ourselves. We know how good they are and we believed in the boys. It was about them believing in themselves.

“The last two weeks in training, I was extremely happy with them. There was very little guidance. They knew they were coming up here and they had it in their heads they wanted to win. Hence, that was the proof of it. You look back on our championships, we’re a good running footballing team when left (do it) and that’s what it proved today."

Lee always had faith in the players even when they were staring at a one-point defeat in second half additional time before Ruadhan O’Connor’s last-gasp intervention.

“Look, that’s been the course of the year. In fairness to the lads, they have never given up all year. In our own county championship, we were hard pressed by Abbeyfeale, Monaleen and Adare so we were used to it. Once we got there, I was very happy at that stage because I knew we had that capability.”

Clonmel Commercials boss Tommy Morrissey questioned the amount of stoppage time played by referee David Murnane but couldn’t fault him for the result.

“Yeah, it definitely was over what was said was going to be played, so it was frustrating because they ultimately got a score with the last kick of that time. In hindsight, we’re disappointed with it but the referee makes the decisions on the day, sometimes they go with you, sometimes they go against you and that’s life. He definitely wasn’t the reason we lost the game.”

Before Jason Lonergan’s late extra-time point, it appeared Commercials would go the two periods without scoring as their challenge wilted.

“I wouldn’t be over-critical of any of the boys,” insisted Morrissey. “You know yourself, in sport sometimes things go away from you and it’s hard to get it back.”

He added about Newcastle West's final chances against Kerins O'Rahilly's: “They’re a very good side and they have a huge opportunity in the final to go and win it. They’ve be knocking on the door a few years so they’re quite entitled to feel they can win it.”