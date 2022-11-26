Champions Kilcoo show regal best as they advance to Ulster final

Ulster Club SFC semi-final: Kilcoo 3-14 Enniskillen Gaels 1-9

A POWERHOUSE first-half performance in which they reigned supreme ultimately proved to be Kilcoo's passport into the Ulster Club Championship final at the Athletic Grounds Armagh on Saturday.

The Down champions were at their regal best in the early stages of the game and when Sealan Johnston drilled in their first goal with barely ten minutes gone, this signalled a period of dominance which ensured that their opponents remained on the retreat.

Indeed, Enniskillen were forced to wait until the 24th minute until they landed their first point via John Reihill but when Johnston struck for his second-goal just before the half-time whistle sounded his team appeared to have taken up residence on easy street with a comfortable 2-8 to 0-1 interval lead.

But it was a rather different story after the break. With substitute Eoin Beacom making a big impact - he thundered in a spectacular goal -and their defence looking more solid, the Gaels enjoyed something of a purple spell when they hit an unanswered 1-5.

The Fermanagh side carried a real threat for the first time in the game and indeed looked to be getting the measure of the Down champions.

But when Kilcoo turned to their substitutes’ bench they discovered the energy and drive they required to close out the game. They began to power forward just as they had done in the first half and when Aaron Morgan drilled in their third goal they began to look comfortable again.

Enniskillen tried hard to stay in contention but Kilcoo’s experience and fitness were to stand them in good stead in the closing stages.

Morgan’s goal clearly revitalised the side and when Eugene Branagan and Paul Devlin tacked on points this gave further lustre to the final scoreline.

Enniskillen Gaels' Jack Tierney pursues Kilcoo's Conor Laverty

The long-serving Paul Devlin, though, believes that Kilcoo can take nothing for granted going forward.

“We knew that Enniskillen would be tough opponents but maybe they did not get the first half they wanted. They came back at us in the third quarter and took their scores well but thankfully we were able to regain our cohesion and finish strongly. We had to work hard for this win but you don’t expect progress to come easy. While it’s great to be in another Ulster final we have to go out and start from scratch again,” said Devlin.

KILCOO: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Branagan (0-1} T Fettes, D Branagan (0-2), M Rooney (0-1); Aaron Morgan (1-0), Anthony Morgan; C Doherty (0-2), R Johnston (0-1), S Johnston (2-1); C Laverty (0-1), J Johnston, P Devlin (0-4, 4fs).

Subs: E Branagan (0-1) for A Branagan (ht), Aidan Brangan for Morgan (50), G McEvoy for J Johnston (58), M Hynes for S Johnston (58), S Og McCusker for Laverty (59).

ENNISKILLEN GAELS: C Newman; J Tierney, A Nolan, J Ferguson; J Horan (0-1), J Cassidy, C Watson (0-1); B Horan, R O’Callaghan (0-2); N McDermott, R McDonald, C McShea; C Love (0-1, free) J Reihill (0-1), C Smith.

Subs: P Reihill for McDermott (20), E Beacom (1-3, 1 free) for Smith (h-t), C Quinn for Ferguson (48), R Bogue for Watson (48), P Cassidy for McDonald (59).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).